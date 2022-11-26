Back

'Squid Game' actor Oh Young-soo, 78, indicted for sexual misconduct

The actor has been accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017.

Mandy How | November 26, 2022, 08:38 PM

Events

Oh Young-soo has been indicted for sexual misconduct on Nov. 25, 2022.

Oh, 78, is best known for his role as Oh Il-nam in Netflix's mega hit "Squid Game", which won him a Golden Globe award earlier this year.

The actor has been accused of touching a woman inappropriately in mid-2017, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

The alleged victim filed a report in December 2021, but the case was closed in April 2022 without any charges being filed against Oh.

However, the case was reopened when the woman appealed.

According to Soompi, Oh has denied all allegations in the course of investigations: "I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologised because she said she wouldn't make a fuss about it, but it doesn't mean I admit to the charges."

Top photo via @ohyoung_so/Instagram

