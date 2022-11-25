M'sia PM Anwar declares Monday, Nov. 28 a public holiday for M'sians

Newly appointed Malaysia prime minister Anwar Ibrahim declared that Monday, Nov. 28, will be a public holiday in Malaysia.

According to Bernama, Anwar first made the announcement in his press conference on Nov. 24.

The news site reported that Anwar had shared that following the strengthening of the ringgit and of "Bursa (Malaysia)", he was keen to allow the positive movement to continue.

As such, Anwar had announced that Friday would not be a public holiday, but that the public holiday would be held nationwide on Monday, Nov. 28 instead.

“I told the Chief Secretary to the Government and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, I have made this promise for Monday, but matters were not settled, so now it’s settled,” Anwar added, according to Malay Mail.

Ringgit climbs following Anwar's appointment

According to The Star, the ringgit climbed 1.8 per cent to its highest in over two months versus the U.S. dollar, following the appointment of Anwar as PM on Nov. 24.

Bloomberg also reported on Nov. 25 that the ringgit has risen 0.9 per cent against the U.S. dollar to 4.4542, its strongest level since mid-August this year.

Anwar is expected to have started his prime minister duties this morning.

