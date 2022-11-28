16 S'poreans injured in collision between bus & cargo trailer along M'sia's North-South expressway

A collision between a passenger bus and a cargo trailer along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia in the wee hours of Monday (Nov. 28) reportedly left 16 Singaporean passengers injured.

The traffic accident took place near the 179.2km mark of the expressway in the northbound direction, according to Bernama.

16 passengers injured: fire department

According to New Straits Times (NST), an officer from the Jasin Bestari Fire and Rescue station shared that they received a call about the accident at 3:57am.

A total of 17 emergency responders were activated from fire and rescue stations from Jasin Bestari and Tangkak, Johor, The Malaysian Insight reported.

"Upon arriving at the location at 4:10am it was found that the express bus slammed into the rear of a trailer truck carrying a load of recyclable materials", the officer added, NST wrote.

Photos of the accident were provided by the Jasin Bestari Fire and Rescue Department to Malaysian media outlet China Press.

There were a total of 27 passengers onboard the bus at the time of the accident, and 16 of them sustained injuries, Bernama reported.

"There was no loss of lives or severe injuries in the accident", the officer said.

All victims were Singaporean: police

According to the Jasin district police chief Mispani Hamdan, the passenger bus was headed to Kuala Lumpur from Singapore at the time of the accident, Bernama wrote.

All victims were Singaporeans.

The driver of the bus, 42, was believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to rear-end the cargo trailer.

The police chief also shared that the drivers of the passenger bus and the cargo trailer were unhurt, but one Singaporean sustained injuries to the head and was conveyed to Jasin Hospital for treatment, China Press wrote.

Emergency responders treated all other injured persons on-site, and the operation concluded at around 5:20am.

Top image from Jasin Bestari Fire and Rescue Department via China Press