MOH to focus on 7-day moving average instead of daily number of S'pore Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is no longer highlighting the number of daily new Covid-19 cases in Singapore with effect from Nov. 7, 2022.

Focus shifted to 7-day moving average of local cases

MOH said on its website that it will shift the Covid-19 situation focus to the seven-day moving average of local cases as "an indicator of infection trends".

The ministry added that the number of daily cases is "more susceptible to day-to-day fluctuations".

However, the daily number of local cases continues to be available in the Covid-19 situation report which is updated on a weekly basis on the MOH website.

Latest Covid-19 situation update in Singapore

As of 12pm on Nov. 7, the seven-day moving average of local cases in Singapore stands at 3,031.

Three deaths were reported, and 3,119 cases were discharged from hospital.

362 cases are currently hospitalised, with 16 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 31 requiring oxygen supplementation.

The week on week infection ratio is 0.66.

In total, Singapore has 2,125,004 Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Nov. 7, with 1,690 total deaths.

Related story

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.