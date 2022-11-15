Back

North East Line: Additional 20 minutes travel time on Nov. 15 evening due to signalling fault

Shagged.

Gawain Pek | November 15, 2022, 08:15 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Train service along the North East line (NEL) has been delayed due to a signalling fault, SBS Transit tweeted at 7:02pm on Tuesday (Nov. 15).

Commuters should expect about 20 minutes of additional travel time.

At 7:40pm, SBS Transit tweeted that free regular bus services are available at designated stops along the NEL.

Service delays started at 6:35pm

The service delays were first announced by SBS Transit on Twitter at 6:35pm, noting a signalling fault between Potong Pasir South to Boon Keng South.

10 minutes of additional travel time was expected then.

At 6:47pm, SBS Transit announced an additional 15 minutes in travel time.

Train moving in stop-go manner

Speaking to Mothership, one commuter, NS, shared that the train travelled in a stop-go manner between Buangkok and Serangoon station.

"The delay was about 20 minutes, and the train kept stopping and starting as it travelled between Buangkok and Serangoon", NS said.

Photo courtesy of CYY.

Photo courtesy of NS.

Top image courtesy of CYY, NS

Amazon plans to lay off thousands of employees as soon as this week: Reports

The retail giant lost S$4.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

November 15, 2022, 07:05 PM

Heavy jam expected at S'pore-JB Causeway during year-end school holidays: ICA

Everyone wants to cross the border.

November 15, 2022, 07:04 PM

S'pore infectious diseases experts sceptical about US study claiming Covid-19 reinfections more dangerous

Study might not be generalisable.

November 15, 2022, 07:03 PM

Man granted divorce from wife who was obsessed with pet dogs & called them her 'kids'

She was also a compulsive hoarder, and refused to look for a job.

November 15, 2022, 06:49 PM

Harry Styles to perform in S'pore on Mar. 17, 2023, tickets from S$138 - S$348

Whew.

November 15, 2022, 06:18 PM

Juvenile civet suffered burns at Queenstown coffee shop, had to be 'euthanised humanely': NParks

So sad.

November 15, 2022, 05:29 PM

Famous Amos in S'pore now halal-certified by MUIS

All 17 of its outlets have received the halal certification.

November 15, 2022, 05:25 PM

Woman who yelled 'kangaroo court' at 'sovereign' man's trial gets 2 more charges, remanded 2 weeks at IMH

She is accused of spitting at two officers while in a police vehicle.

November 15, 2022, 04:21 PM

8 hidden gems in Tokyo to add to your next Japan itinerary

Akihabara and DisneySea are not on this list.

November 15, 2022, 03:56 PM

SIA blacklists passenger escorted off SQ711 for being disruptive on 2 flights in a row

According to a rep, they allowed him to board the second flight after he agreed to behave appropriately.

November 15, 2022, 03:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.