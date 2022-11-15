North East Line: Additional 20 minutes travel time on Nov. 15 evening due to signalling fault

Train service along the North East line (NEL) has been delayed due to a signalling fault, SBS Transit tweeted at 7:02pm on Tuesday (Nov. 15).

Commuters should expect about 20 minutes of additional travel time.

NEL service is delayed due to a signalling fault. Additional travel time of about 20 minutes may be expected. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 15, 2022

At 7:40pm, SBS Transit tweeted that free regular bus services are available at designated stops along the NEL.

NEL Service Delay: Free regular bus services are available at designated stops along the NEL. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 15, 2022

Service delays started at 6:35pm

The service delays were first announced by SBS Transit on Twitter at 6:35pm, noting a signalling fault between Potong Pasir South to Boon Keng South.

10 minutes of additional travel time was expected then.

At 1835hrs, NEL service towards HarbourFront NE1 is delayed due to a signalling fault between Potong Pasir South to Boon Keng South. Additional travel time of about 10 minutes may be expected. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 15, 2022

At 6:47pm, SBS Transit announced an additional 15 minutes in travel time.

At 1845hrs, NEL service towards HarbourFront NE1 is delayed due to a signalling fault from Potong Pasir South to Boon Keng South. Additional travel time of about 15 minutes may be expected now. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 15, 2022

Train moving in stop-go manner

Speaking to Mothership, one commuter, NS, shared that the train travelled in a stop-go manner between Buangkok and Serangoon station.

"The delay was about 20 minutes, and the train kept stopping and starting as it travelled between Buangkok and Serangoon", NS said.

Top image courtesy of CYY, NS