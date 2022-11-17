Ex-M'sia PM Muhyiddin swears all Covid-19 spending by his govt was for the people & followed procedure

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that all government money spent during his term was done in accordance with regulations.

"I can swear that every sen of government money spent was for the rakyat and done according to existing financial regulations,” he told reporters, according to Malaysiakini.

Muhyiddin was responding to Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari who said that PH would investigate the former's spending of RM500 billion (S$150.5 billion) during the pandemic if PH forms the government, Bernama also reported.

New Straits Times reported Adly saying:

"We promise to carry out the investigation on the case even though Muhyiddin said the money was to combat Covid-19, we have to look at it from every aspect. If there are any irregularities, we will charge him in court because it is the country's money."

Muhyiddin added that Adly can make a police report if the latter has evidence against him, and he is not scared of it.

“Don’t resort to slander by speculating and trying to create suspicion," Bernama reported Muhyiddin as saying.

Muhyiddin, the chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), previously said that PN is contesting to form the government without forming a coalition with PH or Barisan Nasional.

Malaysia's GE15:

Top image via Muhyiddin Yassin's Facebook page