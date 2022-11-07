Muhyiddin will announce public holiday for M'sia if his coalition wins upcoming election

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin promised that Perikatan Nasional will declare Sunday, Nov. 20, a public holiday for Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor if his political coalition wins the 15th General Election.

The 75-year-old politician added that other states will have a public holiday on Nov. 21 if the victory comes to pass.

He was speaking at the launch of the Perikatan Nasional manifesto.

He framed the public holiday offer as a chance for Malaysians to go out to vote.

Voting is not compulsory in Malaysia.

"This will allow voters from other states to come out and cast their ballots without having to apply for holiday on Sunday or Monday," said Muhyiddin on Nov. 6 night.

Muhyiddin said he is aware that many Malaysians want to vote on Polling Day on Nov. 19.

This includes voters who have to cast their ballots in their respective hometowns or at places which are not of their residency.

Highlights of manifesto launch

The Perikatan manifesto's theme is 'Prihatin, Bersih, Stabil', which translates to "caring, clean, stable".

A notable highlight of Perikatan's plan is the focus on comprehensive economic recovery.

Muhyiddin said Perikatan wants to set up a RM5 billion (S$1.5 billion) special fund to encourage investment.

This is part of efforts to make Malaysia the centre of South-East Asia's economy that was based on future industries.

To push national economic recovery forward, Muhyiddin said Perikatan wants to continue targeted moratorium to assist affected micro small-medium enterprises.

"A special incentive - Skim Prihatin micro SME - will also be set-up to encourage the digitalisation of product manufacturing, services and skills training for the future," Muhyiddin added.

According to Muhyiddin, Perikatan also pledges to create one million high-income jobs in the coming years.

RM1 billion will also be set aside for a "Fund for Food" initiative, which hopes to increase the manufacturing of food supplies and to stabilise food prices in the country.

When questioned about the possibility of making these happen, Muhyiddin said: "I say this is possible. Why? Because we have experience."

Muhyiddin added that while he was the prime minister, he had chaired the National Employment Council (NEC).

The NEC created 558,000 in 2021, which far surpassed the 500,000 target that was initially set.

Muhyiddin said he believes that if the Perikatan was given the mandate by Malaysia once again, they can do this and do even better this time.

He also gave credit to the Perikatan for saving 163,000 companies and three million jobs during the economic crisis brought about during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With the wage subsidy initiative implemented by the Perikatan government, hundreds of companies benefitted and million of jobs were saved, along with millions of families being able to have food continue to be put on the table." said Muhyiddin.

In the manifesto, the coalition also pledged to expedite the process of hiring foreign workers for critical sectors.

They are also looking to create one million high-income job opportunities in the digital economic sector in a period of five years.

Top Photo via Muhyiddin Yassin Facebook