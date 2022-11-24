Muhyiddin calls on Anwar to prove he has majority support

Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's former prime minister, has disputed that his rival Anwar Ibrahim has majority support to become prime minister.

The Perikatan Nasional chief insisted that he had statutory declarations (SDs) from 115 Members of Parliament backing him as PM — enough to comprise a majority in Parliament — prior to his audience with the king.

He then called on Anwar to prove that he has majority support, reported Malay Mail and Malaysiakini.

Demanded proof

Muhyiddin's claim came just hours after the Istana Negara issued a statement at around 1:30pm on Nov. 24, that confirmed Anwar would be offered the role of Malaysia's 10th prime minister.

Anwar subsequently took his oath of office before the king at 5pm and was formally appointed as prime minister.

Speaking at a press conference, Muhyiddin clarified that he was not disputing the formation of a unity government, but Anwar's appointment, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Muhyiddin said he submitted a total of 115 SDs that supported him as prime minister to the palace before the first deadline set by the king, 2pm on Nov. 21.

"I believe at that point, I enjoy the majority of confidence from the members of the Dewan Rakyat," said Muhyiddin according to The Star.

This is despite reports that several leaders withdrew their SDs backing Muhyiddin just before the king's extended deadline.

Umno Youth Chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that the MPs revoked their support of Muhyiddin, and added that any decision should be taken as a bloc, not individually.

Muhyiddin said that he would allow Anwar to show the necessary evidence before taking any further action.

"We shall wait and see," he said.

"Confident" of becoming PM

Muhyiddin previously claimed he was "confident" he would gain enough backers to form the required majority.

"I am confident I will obtain enough support from lawmakers that will enable me to be appointed by the king as Prime Minister," he said.

Both coalition leaders have been racing to form a government since the Nov. 19 general election produced no clear winner in the country's first-ever hung parliament.

Najib weighs in

Former prime minister Najib Razak, somehow tweeting despite serving a prison sentence, challenged Muhyiddin to reveal the names of the 115 MPs who supported him.

Dah mula lawan Istana dan Majlis Raja-Raja Melayu dah tu.



Dia kata dia ada 115 akuan sumpah (SD) yang sokong dia jadi PM.



Cabar dia. Suruh dia senaraikan 115 ahli parlimen yang memberi SD kepada dia.



Dalam senarai ini termasuk 10 orang ahli parlimen BN dan 23 orang GPS. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) November 24, 2022

Najib also referenced the recent anti-party hopping legislation, which states that a politician that leaves their party also loses their parliamentary seat.

However it does not prevent entire parties from switching allegiances.

Najib claimed that MPs who defied instructions from their party leadership will lose their parliamentary seats, although this has yet to be tested.

Top image from Muhyiddin Yassin and Anwar Ibrahim/FB.