MPs worried about 'cancel culture' & discrimination for both sides of 377A repeal debate

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) emphasised that while they are voting to repeal Section 377A, they remain very concerned about the impact of "cancel culture" on those who hold negative views of male homosexuality.

Before the Parliament sitting on Nov. 28, it was confirmed that the PAP would not be lifting the whip, which meant that the various Members of Parliament (MPs) would all be voting to repeal 377A.

On the other hand, the opposition Workers' Party (WP) lifted the whip, allowing its members a "conscience vote".

Some MPs took the opportunity to express their deep misgivings over what they said was a culture of bullying, based on feedback they received, both involving those who hold a negative view of homosexuality and those from the LGBT community.

Alex Yam

Alex Yam, MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee and Mayor of North West District, asked if the government could clarify the protection of non-government entities from legal challenges over the issue of marriage, as government is secular and does not base laws and policies on religion.

He said Singaporeans must feel free and safe to practise their religion without fear of backlash, as long as their actions do not cause harm or danger to others.

Yam then outlined several hypothetical scenarios where he envisioned such backlash.

"So what protections are there to ensure that businesses and institutions, such as religious organisations, are freed from legal challenges regarding teachings and beliefs on marriage? For example, if a religious institution declines to conduct a ceremony for a transgender or same-sex couple, will they be subject to a lawsuit? There are many other implications, and I hope that the government will be able to clarify this."

Yam said he must emphasise he is "not unsympathetic" to experiences of violence, rejection and vilification faced by the LGBT community.

"I know many of them and am honoured to enjoy the friendship of many. I am also aware of the targeting of religious conservatives online by trolls and those opposed to their views," Yam said, adding that discrimination in the workplace, schools and in the public sphere "in all its forms" must be opposed.

Lim Biow Chuan

Lim Biow Chuan, former Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Mountbatten, said he was "taken aback" when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally that 377A would be repealed.

"How do we explain to the many Singaporeans who are still pro family and worried about the potential decline in family values?" Lim lamented.

He also said Singaporeans who disagree with the lifestyle of the gay community need to be protected from being intimidated or harassed.

He also claimed that "many" within the religious community were concerned that the repeal of 377A would mean that religious leaders could not tell their congregation that they disagree with the practice of homosexuality, or that they cannot pray for someone who is homosexual to reflect on God's command.

"In other words, the religious leaders lose their freedom to preach on what is acceptable or wrong based on their faith," Lim said.

Lim then went on to make the following assertions:

"There are also many who expressed concern about the intolerant views of some gays who attack anyone who disagrees with their homosexual views. There are also fears about the activism of some of the LGBT community who push their ideology that their world view should be seen as the norm and acceptable. Therefore, anyone who disagree with their worldview should be condemned and ostracised."

Lim said he was told by the organisers of the "Protect Singapore Townhall" that their meeting was almost cancelled, allegedly due to "complaints and threats" by the gay community.

This gathering, attended by 1,200 people, was organised by Jason Wong and Mohamed Khair to "raise awareness of LGBTQ+ activism" and "not spread hate". Police found that the July 2022 meeting did not break any laws. Lim added:

"So, they complain that the minority in the gay movement are refusing to allow anyone to have a conversation about their concerns regarding homosexuality. So I think this is sad because many homosexuals that I know are very decent people. And I have deep respect for such people because their sexual preference is really not an issue to me. But because of this small minority of militant homosexuals, they give the others a bad name by being bullies and difficult in their conduct."

Reversal in role over who is discriminated, claims Lim Biow Chuan

Lim also said he received feedback that employees of international organisations or multi national corporations located in Singapore were allegedly harassed in their workplace if they "do not support the gay beliefs" or refuse to attend a Pride event.

"Thus, it seems that there is a reversal of role. It is not the gays who are being discriminated in Singapore. On the contrary, if you do not agree with the pro-gay movement, you may be penalised at work or face discrimination. And likewise, for students studying in international schools, they are asked to take part in gay themed projects as if it was part and parcel of the school curriculum."

Lim urged the government to "look into this" and to consider legislation to "make it an offence" for anyone to make derogatory comments or send hate messages to intimidate others and silence them.

He added, "This law should apply equally to those who are anti-gay and those gays who seek to bully others into silent submission. Sir, there should be no space for people to propagate hate messages within Singapore."

Jessica Tan

Jessica Tan, current Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for East Coast, also raised concerns about "cancel culture".

From the feedback she received, Tan said an area that "must" be addressed is "bullying" and "cancel culture".

"Youth and working professionals have approached me and expressed fears and anxieties with gay activism. Some have shared that while they accept their friends and family who identify as gays, they find it difficult to voice their opinions when they do not share their values and ideas, for fear of being labelled, bullied or cancelled in school or at the workplace. The fear, real or perceived, is that the repeal of 377A will amplify this activism."

Tan also mentioned that with the debate on the repeal, residents also expressed concern of "possible discrimination" against those who identify as gay.

"So what is clear is that this is a subject that matters to many, regardless of whether we support the repeal or the retention of Section 377A. What we cannot allow is for any persons, regardless of which side they stand to be labelled, discriminated or bullied."

She asked the government for measures to protect people from discrimination and bullying in the workplace and schools.

Dennis Tan

Tan, Workers' Party MP for Hougang, said he had received much feedback from residents and Singaporeans about their concerns over the repeal, and the removal of a "symbolic social marker".

Tan said these people were concerned with the societal changes in other countries in areas like sex education, gender identity and marriage laws, and with the repeal, they claimed that "some will press for more changes" in law and policy.

"Many expressed concerns that the removal of such a marker may make it difficult for parents in setting down their family and social values at home. Many are also concerned that they will be stopped from expressing their contrary views on sexuality after the repeal including the fear of being cancelled. Some are concerned that there will be name calling because they take a view on sexuality in their workplace or for young people and children, in their schools. People are also concerned that more changes will make society more divided."

Tan confirmed he would not be voting in favour of repealing 377A. He added:

"Moving forward, I hope for greater understanding between those who share different views on LGBT and greater tolerance of different views. We may not always agree with each other on every issue but we can and should agree to disagree. We should still love and respect each other no less as fellow human beings. And I hope that there will be more dialogue between those who share different views so that there may be a better understanding and less polarisation."

Related stories:

Top image from MCI YouTube.