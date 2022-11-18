Mercedes-Benz catches fire on road beside Lau Pa Sat

A car was seen on fire at the junction of Raffles Quay and Cross Street beside near Lau Pa Sat and Hong Leong Building on Nov. 17 morning.

In a video put up on Facebook, a silver Mercedes-Benz could be seen engulfed in flames.

The fire appeared to have originated from the car's bonnet as plumes of smoke and orange flames were clearly visible.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire near 18 Raffles Quay at 8:45am.

The SCDF personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

An office worker in a white shirt was seen with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put out the fire.

Another officer worker with a backpack was also seen trying to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher.

No injuries were reported.

SCDF said the fire was likely caused by an engine component of the car.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top Photo via SG Road Vigilante