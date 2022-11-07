Mercedes driver, 42, charged, seen shouting vulgarities at bus driver & throwing driver's phone at Loyang

A 42-year-old man was charged on Saturday, Nov. 5 with causing public nuisance after he allegedly threw a bus driver's mobile phone on the road, disrupted the bus service, and shouted vulgarities at the driver.

Court documents revealed the accused's name as Teo Kian Chin, and that he was charged for causing annoyance to the public by shouting loudly, hurling vulgarities and causing a disruption to a bus service.

The incident occurred close to midnight on Oct. 31.

A car driven by Teo obstructed the path of an SBS Transit bus service 4.

The bus was trying to drive off from a bus stop along Flora Drive at that time.

What video of incident showed

A video of the incident was posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page.

A black Mercedes was seen blocking the bus at the bus stop.

Teo did not move off even after the bus driver had apparently sounded the horn, said the operator's vice-president of customer experience and communications Grace Wu.

The accused then came out of his car, shouted at the bus driver, and banged against the side of the bus.

He then allegedly verbally abused the bus captain before driving off only to stop a short distance away.

Teo then returned to the bus, activated the emergency door button on the bus exterior and boarded it.

He shouted at the bus driver again and "forcefully grabbed hold" of the mobile phone the driver was using, Wu said.

She added: “A lady, who could have been a passenger on the car and seemed to know the man, boarded the bus and managed to coax him to alight.”

While walking back to his car, Teo then threw the bus driver's mobile phone onto the road.

The woman picked it up and returned it to the bus driver.

Wu said SBS Transit filed a police report against the car driver.

It also said it takes this incident “very seriously" as its bus driver "was just doing his job in providing an essential service”.

If convicted, the accused could be fined up to S$2,000.

Teo was remanded on Saturday.

Bail was set at S$5,000, and he will return to court on Dec. 2.

Top photos via