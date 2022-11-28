2 men, aged 28 & 29, arrested for allegedly stealing 35 cough syrup bottles from Pasir Ris clinic

Two men in Singapore, aged 28 and 29, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft.

Broke into a clinic to steal cough syrup

In a press release on Nov. 28, the police said that they were alerted to a Pasir Ris Drive 10 clinic being broken into at about 8:35am on Nov. 27.

Thirty-five bottles of cough syrup amounting to S$432 were purportedly stolen from the location.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs and police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the two men.

They were arrested on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

Both men will be charged in court on Nov. 29 with housebreaking and theft with common intention under the Penal Code.

If found guilty, an offender can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Top image by Towfiqu Barbhuiya via Unsplash.