McDonald's S'pore to launch new burgers, potato pops & bring back Brownie McFlurry on Nov. 24

Half-time snack.

Fasiha Nazren | November 17, 2022, 03:47 PM

Singaporeans will have new things to munch on this upcoming World Cup season.

New items

McDonald's Singapore is launching three new items, the Hawaiian Grilled Chicken burger, Smoky BBQ Chicken burger and Potato Pops.

Potato Pops

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The Potato Pops (from S$4.20 for medium, from S$5 for large) are golden crispy potatoes are seasoned with a mix of herbs and spice.

Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Burger

This burger consists of a spicy mayonnaise-topped grilled chicken patty, a slice of grilled pineapple and chicken ham nestled between two white sesame buns.

The Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Special (from S$9.90) comes with a drink and a side of Potato Pops.

Smoky BBQ Chicken Burger

The burger has a cheesy chicken ham patty coated in crispy batter, chicken bacon, cheese and topped with BBQ chipotle sauce sandwiched between two dark malt buns.

The Smoky BBQ Chicken Special (from S$9.90) comes with a drink and a side of Potato Pops.

Returning items

Making a return is the Brownie McFlurry (from S$3.50), a vanilla soft-serve with chocolate brownie bites and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Limited edition socks

McDonald's is also releasing football socks for football fans.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

It will be available for a limited time, while stocks last.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

