McDonald's S'pore releases new breakfast bagel with ham & mushroom, available from Nov. 3, 2022

Is this a mere distraction from McGriddles?

Mandy How | November 03, 2022, 11:48 AM

More offerings have been added to the McDonald's menu from Nov. 3, 2022.

Besides the return of Spicy McNuggets alongside the new Hershey’s Chocolate Frappé and Chicken McCrispy Honey Soy, the fast food chain has also released a new item for mornings: the Breakfast Bagel with Mushroom and Chicken Ham.

It is only available for a limited time, till Dec. 7, 2022.

Each serving consists of chicken ham, a fried egg, sliced mushrooms, and cheddar cheese.

Prices start at S$4.80 (à la carte) and S$6.20 (Extra Value Meal).

Its listing on McDelivery, for reference:

