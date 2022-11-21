5 dead, 25 injured in mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub

A gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightspot, Club Q, in Colorado Springs, United States, near midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, Singapore time).

The gunman killed at least five people and injured 25 others before being subdued by other clubgoers, reported Reuters.

According to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, the gunman has been identified as a 22-yeard-old man, Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Multiple police units and ambulances outside Club Q - Colorado Springs pic.twitter.com/WDNACIJm16 — Trey (@TreyRuffy) November 20, 2022

The shooting lasted a few minutes

Aldrich entered Club Q just before midnight and opened fire at the patrons in the club.

Police received numerous 911 calls starting at 11:56pm, and officers were dispatched at 11:57pm.

By 12:02 am, Aldrich was detained, police said.

Aldrich used a long rifle -- the make and model was not identified -- and two other firearms.

The weapons were found at the scene.

At least two people inside the club "heroically" confronted and fought the gunman, preventing further violence and casualties.

"We owe them a great debt of thanks," said Vasquez.

Police are investigating whether the attack is a hate crime and noted Club Q's importance to the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs.

"Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens," Vasquez said.

"Every citizen has a right to feel safe and secure in our city, to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly."

Early in the day, Club Q posted on Facebook that its Saturday night lineup would feature a punk and alternative show at 9pm, followed by a dance party at 11pm.

The club also planned to host a drag brunch and drag show on Sunday, Nov. 20, for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honours the memory of the transgender people who lost their lives to transphobic violence.

Club Q posted a statement on their Facebook:

Club Q opened its doors in 2002 and was the only LGBTQ+ place in the entire city of Colorado Springs until recently. Club Q has been described by many as a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.

Club Q's website states that it will be closed until further notice.

An official donation site has been set up to help the victims and their families.

Colorado's history of mass shootings

According to CNN, Colorado has been the site of some of U.S. history's most heinous mass shootings.

In 1999, two teens from Columbine High School killed 12 students and a teacher before killing themselves.

In 2015, two civilians and a police officer were killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic after laying siege to it for six hours.

In 2021, 12 people were killed, and 70 others were injured at the Colorado Theatre shooting. The gunman was found guilty on all 165 charges against him. He was sentenced to life without parole.

According to data from Gun Violence Archive, CNN reported that there had been more than 600 shootings in the US so far in 2022 alone.

Witness accounts

A witness, Joshua Thurman, who spoke to CNN-affiliated KOAA news, was inside the club dancing when he heard gunshots.

"I thought it was the music, so I kept dancing," he said. "Then I heard another set of shots, and then me and a customer ran to the dressing room, got on the ground and locked the doors, and called the police immediately."

Thurman could hear more gunshots and people screaming.

He and the others who took refuge in the dressing room emerged unharmed.

Politicians speak out

On Sunday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued a statement calling the attack "horrific, sickening and devastating", CNN reported.

Polis, a Democrat and the U.S.'s first openly gay governor, also offered state resources to local law enforcement to help with the investigations.

"Colorado stands with out LGBTQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together," Polis said in his statement.

Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote on Twitter, "as we seek justice for this unimaginable act, we must do more to protect the LGBTQ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form".

As we seek justice for this unimaginable act, we must do more to protect the LGBTQ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 20, 2022

U.S. president Joe Biden also said in a statement, "While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years. Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation, and threats of violence are increasing."

This shooting is reminiscent of the 2016 attack in Orlando, Florida, where a gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub, killed 49 people, and wounded at least 53.

