Man fined S$2,000 for posing as teenage girl & duping 2 men by offering sex for money

A 24-year-old man named Kent Lim posed as a teenage girl and offered paid sex to men he met online, and ghosted two of them after receiving their money.

Meeting the young men through a mobile dating app, Kent Lim sent them photographs of attractive women he found online before offering to meet them for paid sex.

On Nov. 10, Lim, 24 was fined S$2,000 after pleading guilty to two charges of cheating.

App used did not require a profile picture

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said that Lim, who is unemployed, had downloaded the dating app Heymandi in 2021.

It allows users to create an account without a profile picture.

After experimenting with the app, Lim posed as a teenage girl and starting chatting with male users.

On July 2021, Lim began chatting with a 21-year-old man. He introduced himself as an 18-year-old girl. The conversation became sexual in nature and both agreed to continue talking on messaging app Telegram.

Lim then offered to have sex with the other man for S$250. They agreed to meet in Eunos, where the man lived at the time.

Deleted chat after receiving money

After receiving payment via Paylah, Lim deleted the Telegram chat with the 21-year-old and the messages they exchanged on Heymandi.

The 21-year-old realised he was scammed after he saw no traces of the conversations he had with his sexual "partner".

Lim used the same ruse to dupe another 19-year-old man of S$300. When that man discovered that Lim had deleted their conversations, he made a police report.

As reported by the Straits Times, Lim's lawyer Benjamin Yam said that his client began using the Heymandi app to make new friends and changed the account's gender to female because he did not find many people to chat with.

He found more success after that, and was approached by men who asked him about sexual services. Lim decided to indulge such requests.

Lim has since made full restitution to the two young men he cheated. Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Top photo via Wikimedia Commons