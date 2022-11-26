M'sian man, 44, charged with intentionally causing harassment to PM Lee by threatening to burn down Seagate S'pore

A 44-year-old Malaysian man, Chai Fui Chet, has been charged with intentionally causing harassment to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Chai allegedly made threatening communication via Facebook Messenger to PM Lee, to burn Seagate Singapore.

He reportedly made the threat on Nov. 7, 2022, around 1:51pm at the Istana.

If found guilty under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), Chai can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

According to The Straits Times, Chai is currently remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

He returns to court on Dec. 9.

Top photo via Google Maps Street View