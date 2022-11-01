Back

Man, 18, arrested after allegedly touching more than 1 woman at Cecil Street club

He is reported to have been intoxicated.

Belmont Lay | November 01, 2022, 11:49 AM

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly touching women who were at a club in the Central Business District.

The incident took place on Oct. 24 at around 2:30am at a venue along Cecil Street.

A video of a man being arrested by police officers was shared to the @adminsgfollows Instagram page.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man, who was wearing glasses, was being subdued by at least four police officers outside the nightclub.

After the man was subdued, he sat on the ground.

He was wearing a black shirt and trousers, and later taken away by police.

The man was accused of strolling into the nightclub and touching women inside.

The teenager was allegedly warned but he persisted with his actions, and is believed to have been intoxicated.

A friend of one of his alleged victims called the police.

The police confirmed that an 18-year-old man was arrested for suspected outrage of modesty.

Police are investigating.

Top photos via @sgfollowsall

