Mamee founder, Pang Chin Hin, dies at 96

Pang Chin Hin, the founder of beloved childhood snack Mamee, has died at 96.

The group executive chairman of Mamee-Double Decker passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6:03am, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Pang leaves behind three sons, three daughters and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

All five generations lived together under one roof till his passing.

His son, Pang Tee Chew, succeeded him in becoming the chief executive officer and director of the Mamee-Double Decker Company.

His grandson, Pierre Pang, is the group CEO.

Humble beginnings and legacy

Mamee began in 1971 when Pang and his partner started a small factory in Melaka that manufactures instant noodles.

The two released their first product in 1972, Lucky instant noodle and vermicelli.

Pang launched the famous Mamee noodle snack in 1974 after his son, Tee Chew, got the idea of selling ready-made instant noodles with seasoning.

It ultimately became Malaysia's bestselling instant noodles in the 1980s.

The Pang family takes pride in their efforts to produce "healthy" goods, South China Morning Post previously reported.

They pointed out that Mamee only uses genuine chicken stock for seasoning and refuses to add any wax to their products, unlike some of their competitors.

Over the course of 51 years, Mamee has produced over 50 brands of snacks ranging from various instant noodles, Monster snack noodles, Mister Potato and Double Decker.

In 2015, Mamee opened a concept store in Melaka, Mamee Jonker House, where fans can experience how the popular noodle snack is made, purchase merchandise, and eat at their cafe.

Mamee Monster noodle snack is a staple in many households and is a big part of many people’s childhood worldwide.

Photo from mamee.com & Facebook