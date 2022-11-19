Rain or shine, young & old, even brides & grooms, M'sians go to the polls on Nov. 19

Malaysians headed to the polls on Nov. 19 to decide who form its next government.

As of 4:00pm, over 70 per cent of the electorate had voted according to Malaysia's Election Commission, with some braving long lines and even flood waters to do so.

High water mark

This image that went viral on social media is of voters waiting in knee deep water while waiting to vote.

The hashtag claims they are voters in Sarawak in East Malaysia.

Another shows a boat ferrying voters along a flooded road, with only Pakatan Harapan flags to indicate where the old road was.

Kpg. Long Belang,

Apoh, Ulu Baram, Sarawak..

☝☝☝

Hope they meant what they said : A vote for GPS is a vote for SAMLING to claim their native land.

For those unfamiliar with the rural areas of Sarawak, especially Baram Area SAMLING TIMBER COMPANY is GPS and vice versa.. pic.twitter.com/E2MkiiMmIa — Jacky Gee (@JackyGee10) November 19, 2022

Long queues

Meanwhile in Peninsular Malaysia, voters joined long snaking queues to get to their polling places.

Photo by Mothership

Young Malaysians, swelling the ranks of voters for the first time since the voting age was lowered to 18, proudly took to social media to show off their fingers marked with indelible ink.

The ink is meant to indicate that a person has already voted and stop voter fraud by preventing them from voting again.

But many Malaysians have also used this as a proof of voting on their social media accounts, to show that they have done their part, and express their hope for a better Malaysia.

my very first vote for my beloved country 🇲🇾 #GE15 #Malaysia pic.twitter.com/klRlpOI6ah — 翁淑君 • Sook Jin Ong (@sookjinong) November 19, 2022

Civic duty done in 5 mins only ✌️

Fastest and most efficient polling station!



To a BETTER, STRONGER & GREATER Malaysia 🇲🇾



We've done it once, surely we can do it again 💪



C'mmon my fellow Malaysians, we got this. Every vote counts 🔥🔥#PRU15 #GE15 #BetterMalaysia pic.twitter.com/JBG59zA6xK — Arthur Tan (@arthurtankl) November 19, 2022

But it wasn't just the youngest, with older Malaysians making their way to the polls as well.

This post showed a supposedly 102-year-old woman going to vote for her 15th time.

102-year-old Chung Kui Ching, from @KKCity, who made headlines as the oldest Malaysian to get vaccinated last year, cast her vote in Likas at 8.45am today. Her family said "she never misses to vote". They said she has voted 15 times.#GE15 #PRU15



📷 Chung's family pic.twitter.com/lUyTJRHOYC — Daily Express Malaysia (@DailyExpress_MY) November 19, 2022

Happiest of days

Expectations for this election have been building for nearly a year.

Most anticipated it would be called soon after Barisan Nasional, which has ruled Malaysia in some form uninterrupted from independence until 2018, retook power in August 2021.

While the government was not required to do so until September 2023, parliament was dissolved in October 2022, leading to some finding themselves needing to take time out of pre-planned events to perform their civic duty, such as this bride and groom.

Perhaps most remarkable is that they appear to not be the only ones doing so.

To the bride in SMK USJ 12 - thank you for voting despite it being your big day! Wishing you and your husband a happy married life together!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/vzIgB8s4r3 — Michelle Ng Mei Sze | 黄美诗 (@michellengms) November 19, 2022

While others took a break from day to day work.

Received this from a friend in Penang. Uncle has humour. 😆 #GE15 pic.twitter.com/82ohvGSfW4 — Kean (@dkscheah) November 19, 2022

Polls closed at 6pm.

Top image via @imbree_isaac/Twitter & @AnneDanam/Twitter