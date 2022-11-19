Perikatan Nasional candidate for Tioman seat dies on day of M'sia election 2022

A candidate for the 2022 Malaysian general elections has died in the early hours of polling day.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Md Yunus Ramli, who was 61 years old, was confirmed dead at 3:30am on Saturday (Nov. 19), Malaysiakini reported.

He was the candidate for the state seat in Tioman.

He was unconscious before being rushed to the hospital, and was confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

The cause of death was heart complications, The Star, citing Sinar Harian, reported.

Following his death, voting for the Tioman state assembly seat will be postponed to a later date. Md Yunus was taking part in a five-cornered contest with candidates from Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Pejuang, among others.

Md Yunus's death comes a few days after another candidate for the elections, Karupaiya Mutusami of Pakatan Harapan, died on Nov. 16.

Top image via Md Yunus Ramli/Facebook