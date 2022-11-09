Back

M'sian ambulance driver, 49, goes to accident site to retrieve body, finds out it's his son, 21

Worst nightmare.

Belmont Lay | November 09, 2022, 11:31 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 49-year-old ambulance driver in Terengganu, Malaysia was activated to respond to an emergency call about a road accident on Sunday, Nov. 6, at about 4:30pm.

The Sungai Tong Health Clinic ambulance driver, Mohd Taqwa Ismail, was called to pick up the victim's body and transport it to Setiu Hospital.

However, when he arrived at the scene, he knew something bad had happened to his family as he recognised the victim's motorcycle on the road.

It belonged to his son, Muhammad Aiman, 21.

The accident occurred in front of a palm oil factory at KM38 of Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Baru.

The father learnt at the scene that Aiman was involved in a fatal crash with a lorry.

"In the 21 years I have worked as an ambulance driver, that was the first time I had been faced with a situation involving a family member. Only Allah knows the sorrow I felt at the time," Taqwa told New Straits Times.

Taqwa's son was likely on his way home when the accident occurred.

Was likely on his way home

Aiman had just started working in the landscape unit of Kuala Terengganu's Islamic heritage park, Taman Tamadun Islam, five months ago.

"Usually, Aiman would bring food to work, but yesterday (Nov. 6) he said he wanted to have dinner at home," the father said.

Taqwa described Aiman, his second child of five with wife Zulnilawati Idris, 47, as someone who was quiet but popular and could adapt to any situation.

Police response

Aiman was buried on Monday, a day after the accident.

He died at the scene of the crash from injuries to his head, the district's police chief deputy superintendent said.

The police added that Aiman was on his way home in Sungai Tong from Kuala Nerus when the crash occurred.

The police chief said: "Aiman, who was riding a Honda EX5, was said to have tried to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the lorry which was coming from the opposite direction."

The driver of the lorry was not injured in the incident.

He said police were investigating the case under the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Top photos via image circulated on Facebook & New Straits Times

Free rides on 11 Thomson-East Coast Line stations on Nov. 11 for everybody

Commuters can also participate in various activities as part of the line's special opening event.

November 09, 2022, 06:57 PM

Grace Fu & Jamus Lim clash over WP's proposed adjustable carbon tax, Pritam Singh intervenes

Crossing swords.

November 09, 2022, 06:56 PM

WP's AHTC 'misdeeds' undermine whole system: Lim Biow Chuan, coordinating chair of PAP town councils

Lim said that the court has ruled clearly that Sylvia Lim and some of her fellow WP Town Councillors did not act in good faith in relation to a significant $23 million contract.

November 09, 2022, 06:37 PM

Online Safety bill to regulate social media services to protect users, particularly children, from harmful content: Josephine Teo

The bill will also allow IMDA to impose penalties on social media platforms that do not take action.

November 09, 2022, 05:58 PM

Heavy rain & debris blocking drains caused 100m of flooding on BKE on Nov. 7

PUB said other lanes along that stretch of the BKE were passable.

November 09, 2022, 05:40 PM

Yudhishthra Nathan & Loh Pei Ying, former Raeesah Khan assistants, resign from Workers' Party

The pair said they have stepped away from the party since December 2021.

November 09, 2022, 03:34 PM

Critically endangered pangolin curled up in a corner at Sembawang car park, Acres to the rescue

Rare to see pangolins in Singapore, and even rarer to see them in a car park.

November 09, 2022, 03:19 PM

S'pore's 1st dinosaur-themed food hall with hyperrealistic animatronic models launching at Gardens by The Bay Nov. 18, 2022

Nice.

November 09, 2022, 03:04 PM

Appeal court finds WP leaders acted in good faith in waiving AHTC tender, but negligent in payments process

May still be liable for damages.

November 09, 2022, 02:40 PM

S'pore to increase carbon tax in phases until S$50-S$80 per tonne for greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Currently, Singapore's carbon tax rate is at S$5 per tonne until 2023.

November 09, 2022, 02:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.