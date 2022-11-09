M'sian ambulance driver, 49, goes to accident site to retrieve body, finds out it's his son, 21

A 49-year-old ambulance driver in Terengganu, Malaysia was activated to respond to an emergency call about a road accident on Sunday, Nov. 6, at about 4:30pm.

The Sungai Tong Health Clinic ambulance driver, Mohd Taqwa Ismail, was called to pick up the victim's body and transport it to Setiu Hospital.

However, when he arrived at the scene, he knew something bad had happened to his family as he recognised the victim's motorcycle on the road.

It belonged to his son, Muhammad Aiman, 21.

The accident occurred in front of a palm oil factory at KM38 of Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Baru.

The father learnt at the scene that Aiman was involved in a fatal crash with a lorry.

"In the 21 years I have worked as an ambulance driver, that was the first time I had been faced with a situation involving a family member. Only Allah knows the sorrow I felt at the time," Taqwa told New Straits Times.

Taqwa's son was likely on his way home when the accident occurred.

Aiman had just started working in the landscape unit of Kuala Terengganu's Islamic heritage park, Taman Tamadun Islam, five months ago.

"Usually, Aiman would bring food to work, but yesterday (Nov. 6) he said he wanted to have dinner at home," the father said.

Taqwa described Aiman, his second child of five with wife Zulnilawati Idris, 47, as someone who was quiet but popular and could adapt to any situation.

Police response

Aiman was buried on Monday, a day after the accident.

He died at the scene of the crash from injuries to his head, the district's police chief deputy superintendent said.

The police added that Aiman was on his way home in Sungai Tong from Kuala Nerus when the crash occurred.

The police chief said: "Aiman, who was riding a Honda EX5, was said to have tried to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the lorry which was coming from the opposite direction."

The driver of the lorry was not injured in the incident.

He said police were investigating the case under the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Top photos via image circulated on Facebook & New Straits Times