Pakatan Harapan candidate dies days before M'sian 2022 general election

A candidate for the Malaysian general election has died just a few days before polling day, Malaysian media reported.

Karupaiya Mutusami, also known as M Karupaiya, was the incumbent in the constituency of Padang Serai in Kedah.

He won his 2018 general election contest, defeating challengers from Umno and PAS, Malaysiakini reported.

Karupaiya, who was a member of PKR, was set to defend his seat in a multi-cornered fight against candidates from Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pejuang, among others, in the upcoming 2022 general election.

Free Malaysia Today reported that he died shortly after 2pm on Nov. 16, citing Kulim district police chief Redzuan Salleh.

Voters go to the polls on Nov. 19.

Top image from Karupaiya Mutusami's Facebook page.