LTA withdraws warning to taxi driver who failed to search for items 'accidentally' left behind by passenger

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has withdrawn a written warning that it issued to a taxi driver for failing to search his taxi for any property "accidentally" left behind by a passenger in July 2022.

Withdrawal comes in the wake of an image showing LTA's initial response

The withdrawal follows a post that was uploaded to the Facebook group Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Nov. 8, showing an image of LTA's response letter to the driver's appeal against the warning, which he had made through his Member of Parliament (MP), Tin Pei Ling.

The post was captioned:

"To all taxi drivers, if we don't look behind the seat after passenger alights and passenger has left/lost items in taxi, if passenger complains to LTA this is what we'll receive a stern warning letter and we might be held liable."

The letter, dated Oct. 26, showed the LTA stating that their investigations showed the driver had failed to search his taxi for property left behind by a passenger at the end of a trip, on Jul. 9, at 1.26pm.

The driver was therefore found liable for the offence of "failing to search vehicle for any property accidentally left by the hirer".

The written warning was subsequently issued to him on Sep. 28.

The letter concluded with the following the statement:

"We are satisfied with our investigation findings that you are indeed liable for the offence. Hence, we are unable to rescind the written warning."

NTUC Singapore reveals that letter was withdrawn after they reached out to LTA

On Nov. 11, Pasir Ris-Punggol MP Yeo Wan Ling put up a Facebook post in which she said that NTUC Singapore had received feedback from drivers about the incident.

Yeo said that both the National Taxi Association (NTA) and National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) were concerned about the warning the driver had received, and that NTUC Singapore had reached out to the LTA for an explanation about the matter.

In response, the LTA clarified that this is a "long-standing rule" and also serves as a good practice on the part of the driver.

Yeo also revealed that the LTA had decided to withdraw the letter.

Intent is to remind driver on good practices: LTA

In further clarifying its rationale behind the letter, the LTA shared "that the intent was to remind the driver on such good practices and the LTA has never prosecuted any driver for such breaches."

"Going forward, the LTA agreed to review the continued relevance of this rule together with stakeholders," Yeo said.

She also highlighted that the NTA, NPHVA and NTUC Singapore believes that the safety of drivers must be a top priority as their work conditions often do not allow them to search for items "accidentally" left behind by passengers.

"While it is a good practice to have, it should not be an obligation that attracts penalties. We thank the LTA for withdrawing the letter of warning to our driver and will continue to work together with the LTA and other stakeholders to support our drivers."

