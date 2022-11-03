Legendary Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay shop in Chinatown closing down, last day on Nov. 6

Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay in Chinatown will be closing for good.

The eatery made the sudden announcement via its Facebook page on Nov. 1.

The satay shop made the decision to cease operations, citing Ah Pui's deteriorating health as the main reason.

"Uncle Ah Pui's health is not well and he need (sic) a good rest," the post said.

Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay's last day will be on Sunday (Nov. 6).

The satay and drinks will only be available while stocks last.

Over 50 years of experience

While fondly known as Ah Pui, the 64-year-old satay man's real name is Ang Boon Ee.

He started learning to make satay at the age of 11.

He is known for his hand-sliced fatty pork satay along with its peanut and pineapple sauce.

Legendary man

The legendary Ah Pui previously hawked his fare from an iconic wooden pushcart in Tiong Bahru from the 1980s up till the 2010s.

He was fined a total of four times by the authorities for illegal hawking.

In March 2021, he started selling his pork satay at 195 Pearl Hill Satay.

Subsequently, in June 2021, he opened his own shop at 28 Smith Street in Chinatown.

Related stories

Top image from Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay.