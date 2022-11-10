DPM Lawrence Wong gets bivalent Moderna vaccine, urges those eligible to take booster

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has received the bivalent vaccine on Nov. 10 morning .

In a Facebook post, Wong said he made the arrangement to receive the booster, following MOH's recent announcement to extend the bivalent vaccine to people below the age of 50.

Wong also urged members of the public who are eligible to do the same as well.

Invitation for people aged 18 to 49 to take shot since Nov. 7

Earlier on Nov. 4, the multi-ministry taskforce announced that eligible individuals, aged 18 to 49, will be progressively invited to receive an additional dose of the bivalent vaccine from Nov. 7 onwards.

This is an extension of eligibility from the group aged 50 and above, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung pointed out.

Given Singapore's status as an international hub, whenever a very transmissible subvariant emerges, the country may be one of the first cities in the world to experience it, Ong said.

"Therefore, we cannot be complacent," he added.

All adults aged 18 and above should ensure that they are up to date with their Covid-19 vaccination, the minister said.

Once they have received minimum protection, which is either three doses of the mRNA/Nuvaxovid or four doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac, they should receive an additional bivalent dose between five months to one year from their last dose.

In addition, from Nov. 21 onwards, each household will receive 12 ART kits to facilitate self-testing.

According to Ong, this will enable early detection, particularly when one is unwell, coming back from overseas, or before interacting with vulnerable groups.

Top photo via Lawrence Wong Facebook