Eggs hurled at King Charles III & Camilla by protestor, man arrested & detained by police

Two months after he ascended the throne, King Charles III had eggs thrown at him in York, England, on Nov. 9, reported Reuters.

Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were in York for a traditional ceremony as part of a two-day tour in Northern England.

In video footage of the incident, four eggs thrown by a protestor flew past Charles and his wife as the two were walking down the street. The two were not hit by the eggs and appeared unfazed by the whole situation as they continued with the engagement. The eggs can be seen splattered on the floor. The moment the eggs were thrown, the crowd started booing the protestor and chanted, "God save the King".

The police rushed to detain the protestor, and he was heard shouting, "this country was built on the blood of slaves". In a police statement, the protestor, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on a public order offence. He currently remains in police custody.

As part of their two-day tour in Northern England, Charles and Camilla were in York to unveil a statue dedicated to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was initially planned to mark her 70th year on the throne.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Charles was egged. Anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles in 1995 during a walkabout in central Dublin.

The late Queen Elizabeth was egged in 1986 in New Zealand by a woman protesting Britain's treaty with the Maori tribes.

In 2022, eggs were hurled at Queen Elizabeth's royal car while visiting Nottingham.

King Charles III came to the throne in Sept. 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history. His coronation is set for May 6, 2023.

