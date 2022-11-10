Back

Eggs hurled at King Charles III & Camilla by protestor, man arrested & detained by police

The Crown's new episode?

Hannah Martens | November 10, 2022, 05:00 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two months after he ascended the throne, King Charles III had eggs thrown at him in York, England, on Nov. 9, reported Reuters.

Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were in York for a traditional ceremony as part of a two-day tour in Northern England.

In video footage of the incident, four eggs thrown by a protestor flew past Charles and his wife as the two were walking down the street. The two were not hit by the eggs and appeared unfazed by the whole situation as they continued with the engagement. The eggs can be seen splattered on the floor. The moment the eggs were thrown, the crowd started booing the protestor and chanted, "God save the King".

The police rushed to detain the protestor, and he was heard shouting, "this country was built on the blood of slaves". In a police statement, the protestor, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on a public order offence. He currently remains in police custody.

As part of their two-day tour in Northern England, Charles and Camilla were in York to unveil a statue dedicated to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was initially planned to mark her 70th year on the throne.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Charles was egged. Anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles in 1995 during a walkabout in central Dublin.

The late Queen Elizabeth was egged in 1986 in New Zealand by a woman protesting Britain's treaty with the Maori tribes.

In 2022, eggs were hurled at Queen Elizabeth's royal car while visiting Nottingham.

King Charles III came to the throne in Sept. 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history. His coronation is set for May 6, 2023.

Top photo via Getty Images

Drive-thru warehouse alcohol sale back in S’pore after 4 years

Up to 60% off alcohol.

November 10, 2022, 05:30 PM

NUS slips to 2nd place among Asia’s top universities, NTU ranks 5th

China’s Peking University is first.

November 10, 2022, 05:26 PM

S'pore woman, 65, ordered by court to move out after being abused by mother, 91

The victim appealed against the decision.

November 10, 2022, 04:57 PM

DPM Lawrence Wong gets bivalent Moderna vaccine, urges those eligible to take booster

The bivalent vaccine was made available for people aged 18 to 49 from Nov. 7.

November 10, 2022, 04:42 PM

At least 10 Meta Facebook employees in S'pore lose jobs

Global workforce affected.

November 10, 2022, 03:35 PM

24 hours after US midterm elections, Democrats & Republicans still don't have confirmed control of Congress

All to play for.

November 10, 2022, 03:02 PM

Late S'porean actor Aloysius Pang's last film in theatres from Dec. 1, 2022

His last performance.

November 10, 2022, 02:36 PM

PM Lee to lead S'pore delegation to the 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits & Related Summits in Cambodia

2022 will mark the 55th anniversary of ASEAN.

November 10, 2022, 01:35 PM

Titus Low out of prison, plans to prioritise firstborn & return to OnlyFans 'WITHOUT anything illegal'

Low also has an ice cream shop to run.

November 10, 2022, 01:33 PM

Online Safety Bill passed in Parliament to protect S'poreans, especially the young, from harmful content online

The Bill will tackle egregious online content like those advocating suicide or self-harm, physical or sexual violence, and terrorism amongst others.

November 10, 2022, 01:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.