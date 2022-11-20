N. Korea's Kim Jong Un confirms child's existence by bringing her to launch of new ballistic missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has unveiled his daughter to the world at the reclusive state's latest missile test.

The child's first public appearance confirmed longstanding rumours of her existence, reported the BBC.

In images published by state media KCNA, she was pictured hand-in-hand with Kim during a launch of North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday (Nov. 18).

The girl is believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, with Michael Madden, a North Korea expert from the Stimson Center in Washington, telling BBC that she is probably 12 or 13 years old.

Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju was also seen at the launch.

Chu-ae's existence was first mentioned by eccentric basketball star Dennis Rodman, who enjoys a unique relationship with Kim.

After a trip to North Korea in 2013, Rodman said he had spent time with Kim and his family relaxing by the sea and had "held their baby Chu-ae".

According to BBC, details on Kim's family are scarce but it is believed that the fiercely secretive dictator may have as many as three children — two girls and a boy.

Chu-ae is believed to be the eldest.

Missile could theoretically hit the U.S.

The BBC's Seoul correspondent Jean Mackenzie opined that the nature of Chu-ae's first public appearance suggested that "she will one day play a role in developing the country's weapons".

"This is a way of showing the world his nukes are here to stay, through to the next generation," wrote Mackenzie.

KCNA claimed that the new missile climbed over 6,000km in altitude and travelled just over 999km before landing in the sea; CNN reported that Japanese officials warned of its potential ability to reach the United States.

"Kim Jong Un said that our Party and government should clearly demonstrate their strongest will to retaliate the hysteric aggression war drills by the enemies seeking to destroy peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region," wrote KCNA.

According to CNN, Nov. 18's missile launch was not the first time North Korea had tested a missile that could theoretically reach the U.S.

The distance travelled by the latest missile was in fact shorter than one launched by Pyongyang in March this year.

Reports from North Korea at the time said that the earlier missile reached an altitude of 6,248.5km and flew a distance of 1,090km.

However, the reclusive state has yet to prove that it could successfully deliver a nuclear warhead atop its missiles to accurately reach a target.

CNN reported that ballistic missiles are typically fired into space before plunging back to Earth; experts have so far not seen evidence that North Korea's nuclear weapons can navigate reentry into the atmosphere without getting destroyed.

Top image from KCNA