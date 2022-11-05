K-pop band NCT 127’s Jakarta concert ends early after 30 fans fainted

On Nov. 4, the K-pop band, NCT 127, was forced to halt their first concert in Jakarta, Indonesia after 30 people fainted.

This was the band's first night of their “Neo City: The Link” concert at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition.

30 fans fainted

According to CNA, police spokesperson Endra Zulpan said fans started inching toward the stage two hours into the concert.

This led to a crush, reported CNA.

At least 30 fans fainted and were taken to the hospital, and they were forced to stop the concert, said the police.

Bandmates throwing freebies

During the concert, the boyband was seen throwing freebies into the crowd, a concertgoer recounted to AFP.

Fans forced their way to the stage and pushed down the barricade right in front of the stage.

The fan added that they were warned by the NCT 127 members not to push others.

Dyandra Global Edutainment, the concert organisers, said in an Instagram statement: "Concert attendance on the standing section appeared to go unorganized, which resulted in chaos and eventually led to the halt of the show for the sake of their safety.

We're very grateful that no one was injured. "

Bomb threats

The Jakarta Post reported that prior to the crush, there was a bomb threat at the venue.

A post on social media of a handwritten note read, "ICE BSD Nov. 4 S.O.S. 11 people 3 cars [with explosives] TNT, TATP”.

The police swept the concert venue and found no items related to bombs or explosive materials found.

And the concert proceeded as per usual, until the crush.

Organisers apologised

The concert organiser, Dyandra Global Edutainment, posted a statement on Instagram after the concert yesterday.

The organisers apologised to concertgoers who were not able to enjoy the entire concert and to NCT 127 for not "making the desired concert possible."

The second day of NCT 127's concert is to go ahead on Saturday, but the police have disallowed bandmates to give goodies to fans, CNA reported.

Dyandra Global Edutainment said:

"To make amends for today's incident and give the best experience, we will add more paramedics and security personnel for the Day 2 show. We will continue to work closely with the local police and work as hard as we could to avoid any incidents from happening again.We also encouraged tomorrow's audience to maintain safety procedures during the event."

