Juvenile civet suffered burns at Queenstown coffee shop, had to be 'euthanised humanely': NParks

So sad.

Gawain Pek | November 15, 2022, 05:29 PM

The juvenile civet rescued from a coffee shop in Queenstown has been "euthanised humanely on welfare grounds", How Choon Beng, Director of Wildlife Management and Outreach at NParks, told Mothership.

Civet was in poor condition

Elaborating on the decision to euthanise the juvenile civet, How shared that after it was removed from the coffee shop premises by NParks' contractors, the civet was sent to the zoo for a health assessment.

There, the civet was assessed by a veterinarian to be in "poor condition".

"It had a poor Body Condition Score, which reflected that it was not in a good shape prior to the sighting", How shared.

According to How, the civet had also suffered some burns after coming into contact with the equipment at the coffee shop.

As such, the civet was subsequently "euthanised humanely".

Prior to this, an NParks officer had updated nature enthusiast Brice Li, whom the coffee shop owner contacted for help, that they planned to release the civet after the health check up was completed, so that it can reunite with its mother.

What to do if you encounter a civet

How advised that civets are shy creatures and will stay out of sight.

"If you encounter a civet, do keep calm, observe from a safe distance, and do not corner or chase the animal", he added.

If you encounter a civet that is injured or unable to leave the premises on its own, you may call the NParks Animal Rescue Centre at 1800-476-1600 or the Acres 24-hour Wildlife Rescue hotline at 9783 7782 for help.

Image via NParks.

Top image via Brice Li/Facebook

