Jurong Regional Library to be relocated, will be replaced by residential development & shops

Nostalgic place.

Ilyda Chua | November 04, 2022, 02:36 PM

The Jurong Regional Library will be replaced by a residential development with shops on the first storey.

It will be relocated elsewhere, said the National Library Board (NLB), according to The Straits Times.

However, NLB did not state when this would happen.

Upcoming changes in Jurong

The relocation is part of the next phase of development for the Jurong Lake District.

This phase will focus on the area south of Jurong East MRT station.

Jurong East MRT Photo from BV/Google Maps.

Other changes include the redevelopment of the former site of the French-Singapore Institute and German-Singapore Institute along Science Centre Road.

Science Centre Singapore's extension, The Annexe, will also be affected.

According to ST, NLB is currently "working out plans for the replacement library", and more details will be announced when ready.

Opened in 1988 as Jurong East Community Library, it became Singapore's largest regional library with four floors and a basement at one point.

Jurong Regional Library Photo from NLB's website.

A developing Jurong Lake District

The changes, which were detailed in a proposed amendment to URA's master plan on Oct. 14, include five new development plots in the Science Centre Road area.

The plots can be developed for different uses such as offices, homes, shops, and hotels, a spokesperson from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told ST.

Bigger plots may also be divided into smaller ones.

The spokesperson said that the agency will focus its development efforts south of the MRT station and on the site of the former Jurong Country Club over the next 15 to 20 years.

The changes will "anchor Jurong Lake District as the largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre", the spokesperson added.

Top image from Google Maps and NLB. 

