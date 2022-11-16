Jurong Regional Library's new location is 400m away in Jurong East Transport Hub

Almost two weeks after announcing that Jurong Regional Library would be relocated, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and National Library Board (NLB) revealed on Nov. 15 the location that the iconic library would be moving to.

To open in 2028

It will be moved 400m from its current location to Jurong East Transport Hub, situated at Jurong East MRT.

The relocated library will open in 2028.

URA and NLB, in response to two letters from the public that were published on The Straits Times, addressed concerns about the plans to move the library to a new location.

The library's new location is near its present location, and will be similar in size to the current library, they said.

Opening alongside it will be a community club and sports centre, therefore creating "a community hub in a highly accessible location", they explained.

They added that more details on the plans for the relocated library will be announced when ready.

Top photo via Google Maps