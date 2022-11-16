Jurong Bird Park offering S$10 admission tickets till Jan. 3, 2023, the last day of operations

Jurong Bird Park is offering admission tickets at S$10 per person.

Bookings for the promotional admission can be purchased now, for entry dates from Nov. 19, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023.

The tickets usually cost S$38 for adults and S$25 for children.

This promotion is only eligible for local residents with a valid WildPass.

WildPass is a free digital membership for the wildlife parks in Singapore.

You can sign up for a WildPass membership here.

According to a press release, the park is offering discounted admissions so that as many local residents as possible can visit it before the final day of operations on Jan. 3, 2023.

Jurong Bird Park will also have more activities from Nov. 19.

Celebration Caw-nival

Visitors can participate in game booths and rides at the Penguin Coast and Birdz of Play.

Penguin Coast

Hit-a-Target

Roll-a-Ball

Thunderbolt

Animal Kiddy Ride

Birdz of Play

Bouncy 'Parrot SHip

Mini Rail Ride

Soaring Swing

Tea Cup Carousel

To participate, visitors will have to purchase a Caw-nival Fun Card, with a required minimum spend of S$15 for first purchase.

When: Nov. 17 till Jan. 2, 2023

Opening hours: 9:30am to 5pm

Kampung Jurong

There is also Kampung Jurong at the park's Flamingo Lodge, where guests can purchase traditional hawker dishes from 1970s-style pushcarts.

When: Nov. 19 till Jan. 3, 2023

Opening hours: 11:30am to 2:30pm (last order at 2pm)

