First look: Jurassic-themed food hall opens at Gardens by the Bay with 7 dining concepts, including Tsuta & Hawker Chan

Singapore's first dinosaur-themed food hall opened at Gardens by the Bay on Nov. 18, 2022.

Besides the hyperrealistic dinosaur models and its (somewhat) lush surroundings, Jurassic Nest has also gathered seven food brands under its roof.

Here are some questions you may have about the place.

1. How does it look?

It looks nice, spruced up by lots of greenery (likely not real) and hanging lights on the inside.

The dinosaur models are scattered around, some more eye-catching than the others.

You'll probably want to take photos with the centrepiece, a T-Rex perched on a water structure and poised under a skylight.

A 5m-tall Brachiosaurus nearby makes for another photo spot.

The dining area is pretty much what you'd expect, although the booth seats and the benches by the centrepiece are a bit more special.

2. What vendors are available?

Hawker Chan Soya sauce chicken rice and noodles, roast meats

Tsuta Ramen, rice bowls, maki, fried and grilled sides

Bismillah Biryani Kebabs, biryani, curries, vegetarian

Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang Nasi lemak, curry rice

Took Lae Dee Thai food—rice, noodles, sides, seafood, vegetables

Mama by Putien Group (Not opened yet)

JN Cafe Cafe staples of pastas, all-day breakfast/brunch, desserts, Traditional coffee and toast



Out of the seven, four of these brands have previously received Michelin-ratings, whether in the form of a Star (e.g. Hawker Chan, Tsuta) or the Bib Gourmand award (Bismillah Briyani).

Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang was also mentioned in the 2021 and 2022 edition of the Michelin Guide.

3. Is it like a food court?

Yes. But that's not a bad thing.

You order from the individual concepts, and carry your own food back to the table.

However, the vendors here are quite well-established brands, which also means you should expect to pay a bit more than the average food court.

Tsuta, for instance, actually has quite an impressive range of Japanese food beyond ramen, but prices can go up to S$28.80 for a Wagyu Beef Don.

On the other hand, the breakfast/brunch items from JN Cafe range from S$12.80 to S$18—a slightly lower price point than most cafes out there.

And of course Hawker Chan has plenty of options around S$10 (give or take), and so does Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang.

Another thing that's different here is the self-order kiosks—quite convenient if you're planing to try out several brands at the same time.

4. What else is there?

As you already know by now, there are 18 hyperrealistic dinosaurs in the dining hall.

Three of these are animatronic models, programmed to roar with a soundtrack intermittently throughout the day.

Here's their schedule:

T-Rex and Brachiosaurus (indoors): nine shows per day, three minutes each time, every hour from 12pm to 8pm. Oviraptor (alfresco area): nine shows per day, every hour from 11:30am to 7:30pm.

There's also a merchandise corner, with dinosaur-themed T-shirts, books, and toys for purchase.

If none of these fancy features attract you, take it as a dining option in a tourist spot that allows you to get a meal at a relatively decent price.

Top image by Mandy How