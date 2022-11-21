Back

First look: Jurassic-themed food hall opens at Gardens by the Bay with 7 dining concepts, including Tsuta & Hawker Chan

Attraction within attraction.

Mandy How | November 21, 2022, 02:27 PM

Events

Singapore's first dinosaur-themed food hall opened at Gardens by the Bay on Nov. 18, 2022.

Besides the hyperrealistic dinosaur models and its (somewhat) lush surroundings, Jurassic Nest has also gathered seven food brands under its roof.

Here are some questions you may have about the place.

1. How does it look?

It looks nice, spruced up by lots of greenery (likely not real) and hanging lights on the inside.

The dinosaur models are scattered around, some more eye-catching than the others.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

You'll probably want to take photos with the centrepiece, a T-Rex perched on a water structure and poised under a skylight.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

A 5m-tall Brachiosaurus nearby makes for another photo spot.

Photo by Mandy How

The dining area is pretty much what you'd expect, although the booth seats and the benches by the centrepiece are a bit more special.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

2. What vendors are available?

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

  • Hawker Chan

    • Soya sauce chicken rice and noodles, roast meats

  • Tsuta

    • Ramen, rice bowls, maki, fried and grilled sides

  • Bismillah Biryani

    • Kebabs, biryani, curries, vegetarian

  • Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang

    • Nasi lemak, curry rice

  • Took Lae Dee

    • Thai food—rice, noodles, sides, seafood, vegetables

  • Mama by Putien Group (Not opened yet)

  • JN Cafe

    • Cafe staples of pastas, all-day breakfast/brunch, desserts,

    • Traditional coffee and toast

Out of the seven, four of these brands have previously received Michelin-ratings, whether in the form of a Star (e.g. Hawker Chan, Tsuta) or the Bib Gourmand award (Bismillah Briyani).

Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang was also mentioned in the 2021 and 2022 edition of the Michelin Guide.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

3. Is it like a food court?

Yes. But that's not a bad thing.

You order from the individual concepts, and carry your own food back to the table.

However, the vendors here are quite well-established brands, which also means you should expect to pay a bit more than the average food court.

Photo by Mandy How

Tsuta, for instance, actually has quite an impressive range of Japanese food beyond ramen, but prices can go up to S$28.80 for a Wagyu Beef Don.

On the other hand, the breakfast/brunch items from JN Cafe range from S$12.80 to S$18—a slightly lower price point than most cafes out there.

And of course Hawker Chan has plenty of options around S$10 (give or take), and so does Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang.

Another thing that's different here is the self-order kiosks—quite convenient if you're planing to try out several brands at the same time.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

4. What else is there?

As you already know by now, there are 18 hyperrealistic dinosaurs in the dining hall.

Three of these are animatronic models, programmed to roar with a soundtrack intermittently throughout the day.

Here's their schedule:

  1. T-Rex and Brachiosaurus (indoors): nine shows per day, three minutes each time, every hour from 12pm to 8pm.

  2. Oviraptor (alfresco area): nine shows per day, every hour from 11:30am to 7:30pm.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

There's also a merchandise corner, with dinosaur-themed T-shirts, books, and toys for purchase.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

If none of these fancy features attract you, take it as a dining option in a tourist spot that allows you to get a meal at a relatively decent price.

Top image by Mandy How

