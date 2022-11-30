Jewel Changi Airport to hold free live World Cup screenings on big ass screen from Dec. 3, 2022

Jewel Changi Airport will be screening the World Cup at the Shiseido Forest Valley from Dec. 3, 2022, or Round of 16 onwards all the way to the finals.

Mega LED screen

Called “Football Mania at Jewel”, the event is organised in partnership with Qatar Airways, the official airline of 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Viewers can catch the action (for free, yes) via a mega LED screen against a backdrop of lush greenery.

According to Jewel, this is Southeast Asia’s largest public screening supported by the airline, with the screen spanning one-tenth in length of a football field.

The venue can accommodate up to 600 fans, even providing up to two hours of free parking with a minimum spend of S$20 in a single receipt.

The spending, however, has to be made at the following participating outlets:

These are also F&B outlets that operate till late during the days of the matches, so you know where to go if you're feeling hungry.

There's quite a variety of options too, from fast food to hotpot.

More things to note for this free parking perk:

It's only available from Dec. 5 - 18, on days of screenings

The receipt has to be issued between 10pm to 6am

Redemptions are to be made at participating outlets, while stocks last.

Tourists and travellers are welcome to participate as well, and they can make use of the Early Check-in (ECI) facility located at Level 1 of Jewel before attending the match.

Guess the winner contest

For each match, viewers can try to predict the winner or each match for a chance to win Jewel gift vouchers.

To qualify, however, you'll have to spend at least S$50 in a single receipt to redeem one draw card.

Fill in the card and drop it into the box representing the country you think will win the match.

The boxes are found at the Shiseido Forest Valley, next to the mega screen.

An emcee will announce the draw at the end of the matches.

Here are the prizes:

More football-themed fringe activities like games and photo opportunities will take place during the period—check them out here.

Top image via Jewel Changi Airport