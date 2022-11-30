Back

Jewel Changi Airport to hold free live World Cup screenings on big ass screen from Dec. 3, 2022

Eyes will have to travel further to follow the ball.

Mandy How | November 30, 2022, 06:39 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Jewel Changi Airport will be screening the World Cup at the Shiseido Forest Valley from Dec. 3, 2022, or Round of 16 onwards all the way to the finals.

Mega LED screen

Photo via Jewel Changi Airport

Called “Football Mania at Jewel”, the event is organised in partnership with Qatar Airways, the official airline of 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Viewers can catch the action (for free, yes) via a mega LED screen against a backdrop of lush greenery.

According to Jewel, this is Southeast Asia’s largest public screening supported by the airline, with the screen spanning one-tenth in length of a football field.

The venue can accommodate up to 600 fans, even providing up to two hours of free parking with a minimum spend of S$20 in a single receipt.

The spending, however, has to be made at the following participating outlets:

These are also F&B outlets that operate till late during the days of the matches, so you know where to go if you're feeling hungry.

There's quite a variety of options too, from fast food to hotpot.

More things to note for this free parking perk:

  • It's only available from Dec. 5 - 18, on days of screenings

  • The receipt has to be issued between 10pm to 6am

  • Redemptions are to be made at participating outlets, while stocks last.

Tourists and travellers are welcome to participate as well, and they can make use of the Early Check-in (ECI) facility located at Level 1 of Jewel before attending the match.

Guess the winner contest

For each match, viewers can try to predict the winner or each match for a chance to win Jewel gift vouchers.

To qualify, however, you'll have to spend at least S$50 in a single receipt to redeem one draw card.

Fill in the card and drop it into the box representing the country you think will win the match.

The boxes are found at the Shiseido Forest Valley, next to the mega screen.

An emcee will announce the draw at the end of the matches.

Here are the prizes:

More football-themed fringe activities like games and photo opportunities will take place during the period—check them out here.

Photo via Jewel Changi Airport

Photo via Jewel Changi Airport

Top image via Jewel Changi Airport

Dairy milk made without cows available at S'pore supermarkets for S$4.95

Not made by cows, but microbes.

November 30, 2022, 06:32 PM

Gift a laugh and donate a meal this Chirstmas with Grain S’pore

A meme-worthy way to do good.

November 30, 2022, 06:15 PM

Temasek recognises FTX collapse caused financial loss & reputational damage: DPM Lawrence Wong

Wong also explained the governance structure of Temasek and the oversight that it is subjected to.

November 30, 2022, 05:18 PM

Café Kitsuné, popular French-Japanese restaurant chain, officially opens in S’pore on Dec. 1

Very aesthetic.

November 30, 2022, 05:16 PM

Man who invaded pitch during Portugal-Uruguay World Cup game let go, defends his actions

He compares himself to Robin Hood.

November 30, 2022, 05:03 PM

Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president, passes away aged 96

Once seen as China's future, he's now firmly in the past.

November 30, 2022, 04:55 PM

Adidas ball sensor reveals Ronaldo's head didn't touch ball, can't be credited for Portugal goal

No goal for Ronaldo.

November 30, 2022, 04:35 PM

England, Senegal, USA & the Netherlands: 4 more teams qualify for last 16 at 2022 World Cup

Argentina, Spain, Germany and Belgium have yet to qualify.

November 30, 2022, 03:55 PM

Corgis fly SIA business class from US to S'pore, get celebrity treatment from airport staff

Doggos travelling in style.

November 30, 2022, 03:53 PM

Woman who yelled 'kangaroo court' during Benjamin Glynn's trial slapped with 3 new charges, facing 7 in total

All of her new charges were for three respective incidents when she failed to attend to a public servant's order.

November 30, 2022, 03:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.