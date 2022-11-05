Jetstar to relocate to Changi Airport Terminal 4 by March 25, 2023

Budget airline Jetstar Asia will be relocating from Changi Airport Terminal 1 to Terminal 4 by March 25, 2023, the carrier announced in a joint press release with Changi Airport Group (CAG).

The agreement to the move follows the completion of a joint study by CAG and Jetstar Asia.

Previously in July, the airline had voiced its objection to the relocation several hours after CAG announced the reopening of Terminal 4 and the relocation of 16 airlines.

At that time, Jetstar Asia said it was "extremely disappointed" that the decision had undertaken by CAG on a unilateral basis and before any agreement had been reached.

The airline also declared then that it had no intention of moving.

CAG: We have been working closely with Jetstar on the move

CAG’s managing director of air hub development, Lim Ching Kiat, said in the latest joint press release that CAG values Jetstar as an airline partner.

"We have been working very closely with Jetstar Asia over the past few months to study intensively the potential impact of its move on passenger experience and its business," Lim said.

In addition, CAG recognised that Jetstar Asia requires more time to prepare for the relocation to Terminal 4.

The timeline for the airline's move has been extended by five months.

Lim added: "With the operational provisions that CAG has committed to support its relocation, Jetstar Asia can be assured that its interests, and those of its passengers, will be met."

The director also highlighted that the joint study included operational trials.

With the airline's move, the airport can optimise the use of its aircraft gates to meet increasing travel demand, especially during the early morning peak period.

"It will also create headroom for Jetstar Asia and other airlines to grow at Changi," he added.

The press release highlighted that with 17 gates to support narrow body aircraft, Terminal 4 provides ample gate capacity to support Jetstar Asia’s narrow body aircraft fleet and offers room for the airline to expand.

It also reduces the need for the airline to have bussing operations to remote stands.

Jetstar Asia: We are appreciative of CAG's efforts

Meanwhile, the CEO for Jetstar Asia, Barathan Pasupathi, said he extended his appreciation to CAG and the "many" Jetstar members involved in the "critical" joint study.

"Our priority has always been to provide a safe operation while continuing to offer the excellent travel experience our customers have come to expect from Jetstar," he said.

Pasupathi highlighted:

"Since launching our operations in Singapore 18 years ago, Jetstar has called Terminal 1 home. During this time, we have welcomed more than 40 million customers on board our flights and extended our excellent product offering to premium airline partners including Qantas, Emirates and around 40 other codeshare and interline carriers."

Moving to Terminal 4 is therefore the start of a new chapter for the airline.

"We are committed to continuing to ramp up our operation and plan for future growth, and we appreciate the assurances that CAG have given ahead of this move," he added.

Terminal 4 re-opened on Sep. 13, after more than a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and served around 350,000 passengers in the first month.

A total of 14 airlines have successfully moved their operations to the terminal, including Air Asia Group, Cathay Pacific and Korean Air.

Top left photo by CAG, right photo via Jetstar Asia/Facebook