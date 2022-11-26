Japanese fan goes viral after holding up sign to thank boss for granting him 2 weeks off to watch World Cup

Football fans around the world have been scrambling to catch the FIFA World Cup matches live amidst their busy schedules.

Things were a tad easier for one Japanese fan, though, who had two weeks off from work to watch the Japan national team in person.

Japanese fan held up a sign to thank his boss

A photograph of him at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, just before the group stage match between Japan and Germany, has gone viral.

In the photo, the fan was smiling as he held up the Japan national flag and a sign that said: "Dear My BOSS Thank you For My 2 week OFF!"

The official FIFA World Cup Twitter account posted the picture and said: "This one goes out to all the bosses out there."

This one goes out to all the bosses out there ❤️#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/1rYBFtdGhr — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

The tweet has since garnered over 23,000 retweets and more than 141,000 likes as of Nov. 26 afternoon.

NTT East, a provider of fibre optic internet services in Japan, retweeted the picture with the caption: "Please enjoy your vacation and the World Cup! From your boss."

Please enjoy your vacation and the World Cup！😁

From your boss💕 https://t.co/VrnLxKWh4s — NTT東日本 (@NTTeastofficial) November 25, 2022

Japan beat Germany 2-1 that day

The fan's break from work seemed to have been more than worth it after Japan shocked the footballing world by defeating Germany 2-1 on Nov. 23 (Singapore time).

It was the first time Japan has ever beaten the four-time World Cup champion.

Japan will face Costa Rica in their next group stage match on Nov. 27 (Singapore time).

Top image via FIFA World Cup on Twitter.