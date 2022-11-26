Back

Japanese fan goes viral after holding up sign to thank boss for granting him 2 weeks off to watch World Cup

Boss move.

Syahindah Ishak | November 26, 2022, 12:10 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Football fans around the world have been scrambling to catch the FIFA World Cup matches live amidst their busy schedules.

Things were a tad easier for one Japanese fan, though, who had two weeks off from work to watch the Japan national team in person.

Japanese fan held up a sign to thank his boss

A photograph of him at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, just before the group stage match between Japan and Germany, has gone viral.

In the photo, the fan was smiling as he held up the Japan national flag and a sign that said: "Dear My BOSS Thank you For My 2 week OFF!"

Image via FIFAWorldCup/Twitter.

The official FIFA World Cup Twitter account posted the picture and said: "This one goes out to all the bosses out there."

The tweet has since garnered over 23,000 retweets and more than 141,000 likes as of Nov. 26 afternoon.

NTT East, a provider of fibre optic internet services in Japan, retweeted the picture with the caption: "Please enjoy your vacation and the World Cup! From your boss."

Japan beat Germany 2-1 that day

The fan's break from work seemed to have been more than worth it after Japan shocked the footballing world by defeating Germany 2-1 on Nov. 23 (Singapore time).

It was the first time Japan has ever beaten the four-time World Cup champion.

Japan will face Costa Rica in their next group stage match on Nov. 27 (Singapore time).

Top image via FIFA World Cup on Twitter.

NMPs play key role in S'pore's parliament, but the scheme must evolve for the future: ex-NMP Anthea Ong

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 26, 2022, 12:00 PM

M'sia's 10th Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's decades-long arduous journey to the top job

For something that has at various points seemed like a formality, why has it taken so long for Anwar to become Prime Minister? And who is he actually?

November 26, 2022, 11:37 AM

S'pore taxi driver, 70, tells passenger he won't start meter in Orchard jam to help her save some money

He said he knows what it is like to be poor and wants to help others save money.

November 26, 2022, 11:26 AM

65,000 recycling box to be distributed to some households in S'pore from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23, 2022

The rest of Singapore will get it in March 2023.

November 26, 2022, 10:36 AM

Largest PAW Patrol inflatable in S’pore & other festive activities at City Square Mall from Nov. 18, 2022

PAW Patrol, ready for action.

November 26, 2022, 09:49 AM

Former K-pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years jail for rape & group sex

He will be deported from China after serving his term.

November 25, 2022, 08:38 PM

S'pore man, 55, forges degrees from top unis to get high-paying jobs, gets caught after 12 years when firm checks with NTU

He asked the judge if the media could be prevented from publishing his name.

November 25, 2022, 06:55 PM

Chinese police beat up workers protesting at iPhone factory as China's Covid-19 cases hit a record high

Workers were protesting against low pay and unsanitary conditions.

November 25, 2022, 06:37 PM

355,000 sqft facility with dog water park, outdoor heated pool for toddlers & more, to open in Jurong on Dec. 3

Time to bond with your kids and furkids.

November 25, 2022, 06:07 PM

Man, 48, finds key with Punggol flat address on it, uses it to steal S$9,796 worth of cash & valuables

Low crime doesn't mean no crime.

November 25, 2022, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.