World Cup 2022: Iran team refuses to sing national anthem

The players remained tight-lip throughout the national anthem.

Hannah Martens | November 22, 2022, 07:18 PM

In their first World Cup match on Nov. 21, the Iranian national team displayed their support for protesters back in Iran by not singing the national anthem.

All 11 starting players remained silent as the national anthem was played at the Khalifa Interaction Stadium, Qatar.

This comes after more than two months of nationwide protests in Iran. These protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the morality police back in September 2022. Her alleged crime was breaking the strict rules surrounding head coverings.

Mixed reactions from fans

Some fans jeered while others held signs that said: "Woman, Life, Freedom", reported BBC.

Iranian state television cut away from the live broadcast during the national anthem and switched to a previous shot of the stadium.

The team has lost some fans back home, Reuters said, as many have accused the football team of siding with a violent state crackdown on the protesters who are seeking the fall of the Islamic Republic.

The captain of the team, Ehsan Hajsafi, spoke about the situation in Iran the day before the match, saying, "We are with them. And we support them. And we sympathise with them".

Reuters spoke to an Iranian supporter, Delara Jahani, that thought the players had stepped up by not singing the anthem.

"What they did was so important because of their big profile... They showed to us they are supporting the people," she said.

Despite their 6-2 loss to England, Iranian fans cheered loudly for their team

Iranian fans fiercely supported their team throughout the whole game. Cheers, drums and horns were heard throughout, especially when striker Mehdi Taremi scored Iran's two goals in the 65th minute and the penalty towards the end of the match.

Iran will face Wales next, on Nov. 25 at 6pm Singapore time.

Top photo from Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

