World Cup 2022: Iran team refuses to sing national anthem

In their first World Cup match on Nov. 21, the Iranian national team displayed their support for protesters back in Iran by not singing the national anthem.

All 11 starting players remained silent as the national anthem was played at the Khalifa Interaction Stadium, Qatar.

Beautiful. In solidarity with the incredible courage and resilience of the women of Iran.pic.twitter.com/ccsqXSdubO — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) November 21, 2022

This comes after more than two months of nationwide protests in Iran. These protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the morality police back in September 2022. Her alleged crime was breaking the strict rules surrounding head coverings.

Mixed reactions from fans

Some fans jeered while others held signs that said: "Woman, Life, Freedom", reported BBC.

Iran fans with a message before their World Cup opener: pic.twitter.com/icJ8E250wN — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2022

Iranian state television cut away from the live broadcast during the national anthem and switched to a previous shot of the stadium.

The team has lost some fans back home, Reuters said, as many have accused the football team of siding with a violent state crackdown on the protesters who are seeking the fall of the Islamic Republic.

The captain of the team, Ehsan Hajsafi, spoke about the situation in Iran the day before the match, saying, "We are with them. And we support them. And we sympathise with them".

⚡️ BREAKING: #Iran football team captain defies regime, backs protests: “We have to accept that conditions in our country are not right & our people are not happy. They should know that we are with them. And we support them. And we sympathize with them regarding the conditions.” pic.twitter.com/SX4kenXiTZ — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 21, 2022

Reuters spoke to an Iranian supporter, Delara Jahani, that thought the players had stepped up by not singing the anthem.

"What they did was so important because of their big profile... They showed to us they are supporting the people," she said.

Despite their 6-2 loss to England, Iranian fans cheered loudly for their team

Iranian fans fiercely supported their team throughout the whole game. Cheers, drums and horns were heard throughout, especially when striker Mehdi Taremi scored Iran's two goals in the 65th minute and the penalty towards the end of the match.

Iran will face Wales next, on Nov. 25 at 6pm Singapore time.

