Back

61-year-old Indonesian man marries for the 88th time

He had his first marriage when he was 14.

Hannah Martens | November 04, 2022, 02:43 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Kaan, a 61-year-old farmer from Majalengjam, West Java, is nicknamed "Playboy King", having been married 87 times before.

88th time's the charm

Kaan told local media, Tribunnews that his 88th marriage will be to his ex-wife from his 86th marriage. Reported by Kosmo, he shares that his soon-to-be bride is still "crazy" about him despite only being married for a month. She allegedly asked Kaan to marry her, and he could not turn her down.

"Even though we have been apart for a long time, the love between us is still strong, and I refuse to play around with it," Kaan reportedly said.

Kaan's first marriage happened when he was 14, and his then-wife was 16. Their marriage lasted two years before she asked for a divorce, citing his "bad behaviour" as the reason for the split.

Angry over the divorce, Kaan sought to aquire "spiritual" knowledge to make a lot of women fall in love with him. "However, I don't want to do things that are not nice to the women I know and refuse to play with their feelings," Kaan reportedly said. "Instead of committing immorality, it is better for me to get married."

The record for the most monogamous marriages by a male, as recognised by Guinness World Records, belongs to the late former Baptist Minister Glyn "Scotty" Wolfe, who reportedly married 29 times.

Top photos from Kosmo and Pixabay

Taiwanese personality claims married S'pore Ah Ge once sent her 'inappropriate' request after a week of texting each other

Hmm.

November 04, 2022, 10:00 PM

Mediacorp actor Chen Xi, 31, back to selling cat litter online

Clump A Dump, it's called.

November 04, 2022, 07:18 PM

Hello Kitty & Little Twin Stars pop-up cafe at Swissôtel from Nov. 22, 2022 to Jan. 29, 2023

Kawaii.

November 04, 2022, 06:38 PM

U.S. govt puts up S$7 million reward for S'porean fugitive accused of helping North Korea

U.S. officials said that Kwek Kee Seng facilitated shipments of oil that ultimately helped enable North Korea's nuclear proliferation programmes.

November 04, 2022, 06:06 PM

37-year-old American man who made false bomb threat on SIA plane jailed 4 weeks for slapping air steward

He was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal for making the false bomb threat.

November 04, 2022, 05:42 PM

Orchard MRT station decorated with Pokémon characters now till Nov. 30, 2022

Gotta catch em all.

November 04, 2022, 05:28 PM

Every S'pore household to receive 12 ART kits, deliveries start from Nov. 21

Mask up and do ART test if you feel unwell.

November 04, 2022, 05:27 PM

Food fair & Great World Carnival by Uncle Ringo running at Marina Bay from Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023

Singapore is healing.

November 04, 2022, 05:20 PM

Daniel Ong, 46, expecting 2nd child with art teacher wife, 37

'I’m just realising when he’s 12, I will be 59. Holy cow,' Ong wrote.

November 04, 2022, 04:21 PM

Twitter sued for not giving enough notice before mass job cuts

This lawsuit comes after new boss, Elon Musk, planned to eliminate half of Twitter's jobs.

November 04, 2022, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.