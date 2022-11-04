61-year-old Indonesian man marries for the 88th time

Kaan, a 61-year-old farmer from Majalengjam, West Java, is nicknamed "Playboy King", having been married 87 times before.

88th time's the charm

Kaan told local media, Tribunnews that his 88th marriage will be to his ex-wife from his 86th marriage. Reported by Kosmo, he shares that his soon-to-be bride is still "crazy" about him despite only being married for a month. She allegedly asked Kaan to marry her, and he could not turn her down.

"Even though we have been apart for a long time, the love between us is still strong, and I refuse to play around with it," Kaan reportedly said.

Kaan's first marriage happened when he was 14, and his then-wife was 16. Their marriage lasted two years before she asked for a divorce, citing his "bad behaviour" as the reason for the split.

Angry over the divorce, Kaan sought to aquire "spiritual" knowledge to make a lot of women fall in love with him. "However, I don't want to do things that are not nice to the women I know and refuse to play with their feelings," Kaan reportedly said. "Instead of committing immorality, it is better for me to get married."

The record for the most monogamous marriages by a male, as recognised by Guinness World Records, belongs to the late former Baptist Minister Glyn "Scotty" Wolfe, who reportedly married 29 times.

