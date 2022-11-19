S'pore actress Hong Huifang wins Best Actress for 'Ajoomma' at Asian World Film festival in Los Angeles

Hong Huifang has won Best Actress at the 8th Asian World Film Festival for her leading role in Korea-Singapore film, "Ajoomma".

This is the Singaporean actress's first film award in her 40-year acting career.

"Very happy" to have won

The award was announced at the closing ceremony of the film festival on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles, U.S.

The 61-year-old Mediacorp actress said in a statement:

“I am very happy for this Best Actress award from the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles! "I’m especially grateful to the Ajoomma team, family and friends in Singapore for their unwavering support throughout this amazing movie journey. I love you guys!”

Previously, Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu won the same award in 2020 for her leading role in "Better Days".

Background

"Ajoomma" tells the story of a widow, who has spent the best years of her life caring for her family, trying to seek a new purpose in life as her son (played by Shane Pow) is on the cusp of independence.

It also stars Korean actors Jung Donghwan and Kang Hyungsuk, with Yeo Jingoo making special appearances.

The film opened in Singapore on Oct. 27 and made S$550,000 at the box office.

The film, which was the directorial debut of He Shuming, received four nominations at the 59th Golden Horse Awards held in Taipei, including Best Leading Actress.

Top image via Golden Village