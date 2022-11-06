Back

Next GE 'will be a very tough fight' for PAP & it must win 'political contestation': Heng Swee Keat

Heng said that PAP "does not take the support of Singaporeans for granted".

Martino Tan | November 06, 2022, 04:41 PM

The next general election will be a "very tough fight" and the People's Action Party (PAP) must tackle difficult issues, implement policies as well as win the political contestation, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in a Facebook post on Nov.6.

Heng, PAP's first assistant secretary-general, added that the party "does not take the support of Singaporeans for granted" and will work together with all party activists to win the confidence and trust of Singaporeans.

Heng was one of the attendees at the People’s Action Party (PAP) biennial party conference, where the party elected the 12 members of its Central Executive Committee (CEC), its highest decision-making body today (Nov. 6).

More than 3,000 party members attended the biennial party conference at Resorts World Convention Centre.

Honoured to be re-elected

In his post, Heng said that he was "honoured to be re-elected to the Central Executive Committee (CEC), at a time when the party is strengthening and renewing its base and leadership for the next elections".

Heng was one of the 12 leaders to be elected to its 37th CEC.

Heng has been elected as a CEC member since 2012, and this marks the sixth time he has been elected to the CEC (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022).

Heng also noted that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong gave his "maiden party conference speech this year, where he shared his reflections on Forward Singapore as it enters its fifth month".

In Wong's speech, he said that political opposition parties are here to stay in Singapore and more uncertain elections are to come in the future.

Wong said that PAP will work “doubly hard, triply hard" to regain the seats it has lost, which was met with great applause from the audience.

