Back

Masagos & PSP's Hazel Poa argue over suggestion for definition of marriage to be decided by referendum

Masagos accused the PSP of trying to take the easy way out, while Poa maintained that the public should have a say in the matter.

Andrew Koay | November 29, 2022, 08:41 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli has clashed with the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Hazel Poa over the latter's call for a national referendum on the definition of marriage.

In a short back-and-forth that followed Masagos' closing speech on the bill for a constitutional amendment, the minister concluded by characterising the PSP's position as irresponsible — "then we will wait for the train to crash on us," he said.

The "train" reference was used earlier in Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam's closing speech, who likened Singapore's position on section 377A to "a train approaching".

Shanmugam then asked whether parliamentarians "have the courage to act, or rather dive for cover to protect yourself and leave society to face the train wreck?"

Taking the easy way out vs hearing from the public

"The PSP proposal says that we should not allow Parliament to decide, but instead let the definition of marriage be decided by national referendum," said Masagos in Parliament on Nov. 29.

"This might seem seductive, but let’s call it what it is: It is an attempt to avoid taking a position, as Parliamentarians, as elected representatives of the people."

He further cited the UK's Brexit referendum, describing how it had polarised the nation and weakened the credibility of the British government.

However, Poa, a non-constituency member of Parliament (NCMP) refuted that her party was trying to find an easy way out, reiterating that they had made "difficult decisions" by supporting the repeal of 377A.

"A case in point would be the fact that we do have a position on 377A, which is also a difficult one," she countered.

"In this particular case, on the issue of the definition of marriage, we feel that this is an issue that is important to many Singaporeans and there is a high level of interest from the public to have a say in this matter."

"What is the PSP's position on the constitutional amendment?"

Masagos subsequently pushed the PSP to voice its opinion on the proposed constitutional amendment that was designed to safeguard the definition of marriage from being challenged in court.

"I thank the member for her clarification," said Masagos after Poa had replied to his closing speech, "but I think the most important question is not the referendum."

"It is what is the PSP's position on the constitutional amendment — are they for or against? And therefore [if a referendum is held] will they be for or against?"

Poa then stood up again to say that her party would be voting "no" on the bill to amend the Constitution.

The Minister for Social and Family Development responded by outlining the PSP's stance as agreeing with the repeal of 377A but still allowing for the institutions of family and marriage to be the subject of court challenges.

Masagos then outlined the implications of PSP's position by describing a hypothetical situation that would emerge if the PSP's vote on the bill had been successful.

"There will now be new challenges that will be put up in court on constitutional grounds that other institutions like marriage and families — important to many Singaporeans — will stand before the court. And then we're back to square one again," he said.

"We will support a constitutional amendment if it says that the definition of marriage is to be determined by a national referendum," Poa replied.

"Then we will wait for the train to crash on us," Masagos quipped.

Background

In Parliament on Nov. 28, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam had cited the significant legal risk that the courts would strike down 377A as one of the two reasons that the government had decided to act on the colonial-era law.

The decision to repeal 377A was first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally along with assurances that the government would move concurrently to protect the definition of marriage from court challenges.

The latter would be formalised in a proposed bill that laid out the government's powers to promote and safeguard the definition of marriage while at the same time barring it from being changed through the court system.

The constitutional amendment bill was passed on Nov. 29 with the PSP's NCMPs Poa and Leong Mun Wai voting against it and WP MPs Sylvia Lim and He Ting Ru abstaining.

Related stories:

Top image from MCI's YouTube channel

Temasek opening 3rd European office in Paris in 2023

Temasek has 12 offices in eight countries around the world.

November 29, 2022, 07:38 PM

WP's He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim & Louis Chua voice support for repealing 377A

The MPs spoke at length on why they found the law discriminatory and how it is important to recognise the definition of marriage that the majority of Singaporeans want.

November 29, 2022, 07:37 PM

Police investigating S'porean woman, 32, for allegedly staging protest outside China embassy in S'pore

A public assembly requires a permit

November 29, 2022, 07:13 PM

Ice Age's Scrat look-alike spotted in S'pore

This fellow was not looking for acorns.

November 29, 2022, 06:42 PM

Gen Z & Millennials in S'pore aspire to retire by 58 on average: OCBC survey

Market uncertainty, inflation and rising interest rates contribute to a drop in the Financial Wellness Index.

November 29, 2022, 06:42 PM

Students in this ITE programme get paid while studying & working in their chosen industry

Get your foot in the door at companies or industries you’re hoping to join.

November 29, 2022, 06:31 PM

4 hours a day spent taking care of plants in Tampines 'Jumanji' flat

Talk of the estate over the past 10 years or so.

November 29, 2022, 06:18 PM

S'pore officially decriminalises sex between men, safeguards traditional definition of marriage

WP MPs Gerald Giam & Dennis Tan, and Nominated MP Hoon Hian Teck were the only three to vote against repeal.

November 29, 2022, 06:18 PM

Boy, 5, requires surgery on right eye after falling head-first on metal barrier at Changi Airport T3

The parents felt guilty for what happened and suggested to change the metal barrier to retractable queue stands.

November 29, 2022, 06:05 PM

Rare Hokkien foods from S$2, exhibition & cultural performances at Telok Ayer from Dec. 2 to 4, 2022

You might just pick up Hokkien phrases beyond ‘Jiak ba buay?’ too.

November 29, 2022, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.