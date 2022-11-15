Back

Harry Styles to perform in S'pore on Mar. 17, 2023, tickets from S$138 - S$348

Whew.

Nixon Tan | November 15, 2022, 06:18 PM

Events

Singapore Stylers, it's time to mark your calendars for Mar. 17, 2023.

British pop sensation Harry Styles announced his "Love On Tour" dates on Instagram, marking Singapore as one of the countries he will be performing at.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @harrystyles

Ticket prices range from S$138 to S$348, with VIP package details to be released soon.

The show will be held at the National Stadium.

Presales for Live Nation members start on Nov. 17, at 11am.

General sales start on Nov. 18, 11am via the following channels:

  • Livenation

  • Ticketmaster's website

  • Hotline (3158 8588)

  • All SingPost outlets

Styles' post also includes dates for other Asian cities such as Bangkok, Tokyo, Manila, and Seoul.

He most recently performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018, and at The Star Theatre in 2017.

When he was still with boyband One Direction, Styles and the rest of its members—Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson—drew 33,000 concert-goers at the National Stadium in 2015, according to The Straits Times.

Going solo

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @harrystyles

Ever since Styles and his band mates broke Directioners' hearts all around the world in 2016 by announcing their indefinite hiatus, Styles has gone on to see great success in both his solo career and acting.

In 2022, Styles won MTV Video Music Awards' Album of the Year and LOS40 Music Awards' Best International Album with his third album, Harry's House.

Not satisfied with the chart-topper "As It Was", three other songs reached the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100, with "Late Night Talking" at four, "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" at eight, and "Matilda" at nine.

In Sep. 2022, Styles achieved a rare feat on the United States charts.

His single "As It Was", occupied the No. 1 spot on the Billboard's singles charts at the same time his movie, psychological thriller, "Don't Worry Darling", debuted at the top of the North American box office.

Top Photo from Wikipedia

