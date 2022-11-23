6 Haidilao S'pore outlets screening all World Cup matches so you can eat hotpot & watch football at the same time

If you're gonna stay up late to watch the World Cup matches, you might as well have hotpot while you're at it.

From now till Dec. 18, 2022, six Haidilao outlets across Singapore will be screening all matches from the tournament:

Clarke Quay

[email protected]

IMM

VivoCity

Marina Bay Sands

Wisma Atria

Supper menu

Taking place concurrently is a curated supper menu across all outlets, not just at restaurants screening the matches.

The menu starts from 10pm every night, consisting of popular items like crayfish, as well as supper-exclusive braised dishes like quail eggs, lotus root, duck tongue, chicken claw, beancurd skin and such.

Pair your food with Haidilao Weissbier, a German wheat beer.

Members can also scan a QR code to get supper vouchers, which can be redeemed in-store:

