Haidilao gives PSLE students S$30 off at City Square outlet, scraps grade-based discounts

The results for the 2022 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) were released today (Nov. 23).

In view of this occasion, hotpot chain Haidilao had announced that it would offer varying discounts for PSLE students based on their grades, but they later changed their promotion.

Based on grades

According to The Straits Times (ST), Haidilao Singapore announced on Monday (Nov. 21) that they would be offering tiered discounts based on students' PSLE performance.

PSLE scores, also known as Achievement Level scores, range from 4 to 32, with a score of 4 being the highest score a student can get.

The campaign poster promised Primary six students "up to S$30 off".

In its already deleted post, Haidilao announced that students who get scores of between 4 and 7 would receive a S$30 discount, ST reported.

Those who received a score of 8 to 11 would get a S$20 discount, and with a score of 12 to 20, they could get a S$10 discount.

However, later that day, the post was removed.

New post

In their new post, the hotpot chain pointed out: "We ought to call for a celebration for all children hard work, regardless of PSLE scores."

They removed the tiered discounts and replaced the promotion with one that offers S$30 discount when one shows their PSLE score.

Several Facebook comments were positive about the change, and one wrote: "Yes thank you for updating this and not discriminate! Let’s teach our children that their grades DO NOT define them."

Other terms and conditions

Now, all students who had taken the exam can enjoy a S$30 discount, with a minimum spend of S$150.

Do note that this promotion is only available at their City Square Haidilao outlet and only from Monday to Thursday, among the promotion's terms and conditions.

