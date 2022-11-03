OnlyFans creator Gracie Hartie hiring S'pore personal assistant for up to S$5,800

If you're a Singaporean or a permanent resident (PR) here with at least an O level certificate, here's a chance to earn up to S$5,800 a month (although we suspect that the salary may not be the point for some).

OnlyFans creator Gracie Hartie is looking for a personal assistant (PA) to create content for her platform, as well as manage her schedule and collaborations.

The successful applicant will be paid S$5,200 to S$5,800 for the role.

According to Hartie's website, the PA should be able to travel for the job, as well as be proficient in photography.

Those who possess videography skills will have an advantage, the requirements noted.

These skills will be applied to social media management such as coming up with visuals and captions, as well as creating content for Hartie's OnlyFans account.

The PA would also have to see to the administrative side of things, including managing Hartie's collaborations with other influencers, and coordinating her meetings and travel arrangements.

Those who are interested can send their résumé to [email protected]

S$31/month

For US$22 (~S$31) a month (less if you purchase a bundle), subscribers can access "frequent uploads" from Hartie, in addition to chatting with her and requesting for customised content.

Here are the creator's rates:

A counter on her page indicates that Hartie has uploaded 218 photos and 44 videos so far.

Applications, naturally, have come pouring in, this being one of them:

Top image via Gracie Hartie's Instagram page