Drivers unable to use GoJek in S'pore at 2am on Nov. 26, causing fare surge on other ride-hailing apps

Ride-hailing app GoJek was down in Singapore in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 26.

Several drivers took to social media to share their concerns about how their earnings would be affected, especially since the outage took place at a time when they would expect to be sending passengers home after Friday night gatherings.

Drivers affected

A driver posted a video on a Facebook group, GoJek Singapore community at 2:08 am on Nov. 26, to share his experience.

In the post, the driver shared a video of him using his GoJek app, indicating that the app was offline.

It prompted him to try to refresh the page again, but the app continued to show the driver as "offline".

Many drivers aired their grievances in the comment section of the Facebook post. They also shared various issues faced including the app being offline, and not working despite them deleting the app and resetting it.

Other drivers suggested that they should use other ride-hailing apps, such as Grab or Tada.

Some drivers were of the opinion that they should receive compensation from GoJek due to the app's downtime.

Consumers affected as fares surge

The downtime of the app did not just affect drivers.

Passengers on other ride-hailing platforms saw fares rise sharply due to increased user demand, several drivers told Lianhe Zaobao.

GoJek reportedly told Lianhe Zaobao that the problem has been resolved, and that the company is in touch with the affected drivers, with an update to drivers promised by 6pm on Nov. 28.

Mothership has reached out to GoJek for more information and will update this article if they respond.

GoJek responds

In response to queries from Mothership, GoJek confirmed that services on the app were disrupted on Nov. 26, 2022.

GoJek explained: "We sincerely apologise to all those affected for the inconvenience caused and are in touch with those impacted to provide support as well as service recovery."

Top image via GoJek Singapore Community on Facebook