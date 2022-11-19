Grandma, 65, & toddler, 2, suffer cuts after glass door of condo bathroom in Serangoon shatters unexpectedly

An elderly woman and her two-year-old granddaughter reportedly suffered lacerations after the glass door of their bathroom shattered unexpectedly.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on Sep. 15 at around 9pm at The Garden Residences, a condominium located along Serangoon North Avenue 1.

Bathroom glass door shattered

Speaking to Shin Min, a woman surnamed Lee shared that her mother and two-year-old daughter were taking a shower in the bathroom, when the glass door behind them suddenly shattered.

The family had only just moved into the condominium apartment and had lived in the rental for about three months. The condominium building was newly completed in 2021.

The 65-year-old grandmother, surnamed Wang, recounted to Shin Min that she had been bathing her granddaughter when the incident occurred.

Her granddaughter was facing the glass door when they suddenly heard a loud bang.

Wang shared, "My mind went blank. My first reaction was to turn my body and hug my granddaughter to protect us. But we did not even have time to react before the glass shards rained down on our bodies."

"It was quite bloody."

Because the two-year-old had been facing the glass door, her body suffered several cuts, and she sustained an approximately two-centimetres-long gash on her forehead.

Wang's arms were also cut by the glass shards.

Lee added that she'd heard the shouts of both individuals from the bathroom as she and her husband had returned home at that moment.

Lee then immediately conveyed them both to the nearest hospital.

According to Lee, the doctor spent close to two hours extracting glass fragments from her daughter's body.

Lee said that after the incident, her daughter has been reluctant to wash her hair or bathe for about two months.

"She sometimes also cries at night, which worries us greatly," she added.

Manufacturer shares that the glass door met industry standards, will give S$2,000 voucher

According to Shin Min, the glass manufacturer noted that the glass door had met governmental specifications.

Lee shared that the glass manufacturer had thus said that they would not be taking responsibility for the incident.

However, the glass manufacturer expressed that they would be able to give a S$2,000 voucher as compensation, and could help in reinstalling a new glass door for the family.

Lee points out that they do not need that, and just wants an explanation from the manufacturing company, especially since the incident might have been worse if her child had been home alone or if the glass fragments had entered their eyes.

According to an email from the glass manufacturer sent to Lee, the company shared that the glass materials and installations were carried out by professional engineers, and were according to industry standards.

They added that the glass had already been processed and manufactured according to specific criteria, and that it was impossible to eliminate the risk of the glass exploding on its own.

Shin Min reported that it has also reached out to the glass manufacturer to enquire about the matter.

