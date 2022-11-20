Back

Pasar malam at Giant Hypermarket Tampines: Over 20 food stalls, claw machines & carnival games till Dec. 4

Ashley Tan | November 20, 2022, 11:06 AM

Events

If you're looking for things to do in the coming week, Giant Singapore has got you covered with its first-ever year-end pasar malam.

Located at the carpark of Giant Hypermarket at Tampines, the pasar malam will have over 20 food stalls, halal ones included.

Here are some of the stalls you can look forward to.

There will also be food trucks, claw machines, carnival games, and booths selling crafts.

Durian lovers can munch on the king of fruits at one of the stalls as well.

Giant year-end pasar malam

Address: 21 Tampines North Drive 2

When: Nov. 19 to Dec. 4

Opening hours: Mon to Sun, 5pm to 10:30pm

