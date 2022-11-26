Back

S'pore man, 34, grabs car's steering wheel to stop driver, 51, from leaving, ends up being dragged for 10m

This apparently happened after injured man discovered that his car was scratched.

Lee Wei Lin | November 26, 2022, 08:50 PM

Events

A 34-year-old man in Singapore ended up in hospital after being dragged by a car for approximately 10 metres.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he was holding on to the car's steering wheel from outside the vehicle as he wanted to stop the driver from leaving.

What happened

The incident happened on the night of Nov. 23 between Lorong 17 Geylang and Lorong 19 Geylang.

The police was alerted to the case at about 10:55pm.

According to the victim's male friend, they had gone there to get their hair washed and eat frog porridge.

The friend claimed that the injured man found that his car was scratched, and tried to stop the driver of a black car from leaving.

The driver and victim ended up having a disagreement.

The victim grabbed the black car's steering wheel when the driver attempted to leave, and ended up being dragged for about the length of two cars -- approximately 10 metres -- before letting go.

Man apparently suffered injuries to his head

A Shin Min reporter spoke to staff working at a nearby frog porridge restaurant, who said that they saw a man "bleeding a lot from the back of his head".

While there were "many people" who gathered around him, "nobody dared to move him".

The victim's friend claimed that the driver did not stop the car although the lower half of the man's body was being dragged along the road.

He was conveyed to the hospital conscious.

51-year-old male driver assisting with investigations

Shin Min reported that the driver left the scene after the victim let go of the wheel.

The police told Mothership they have identified the driver -- a 51-year-old male who is assisting with investigations for rash act causing hurt.

Top photos from Shin Min Daily News

